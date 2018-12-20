Florida Divers Set Career Highs on Final Day of Auburn Invitational

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. –The University of Florida women’s diving team returned to the diving well at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Wednesday for conclusion of the Auburn Diving Invitational. Lauren Snider produced a Top-5 performance on the platform for the Gators, which led to an overall first-place finish for UF.

Snider, who had the fourth toughest dive set, finished in fifth place with a combined score of 211.00.

Emma Whitner collected a sixth-place finish with a total of 203.35 points.

With a mark of 190.50, Teya Syskakis finished in seventh place.

Elizabeth Perez posted a mark of 265.40 and collected a ninth-place finish.

Boni Trinter notched a career-best score 161.65 and earned her a 10th-place finish..

With a cumulative effort of 160.05, Abigail Howell placed in 11th.

From the coach – Diving Coach Bryan Gillooly

“The women’s team was really solid in the absence of Brooke, who sat out to rest a nagging injury. I think she could have been a contender in every event, but would rather her be healthy for the championship season.

“Elizabeth and Emma really stepped up on both boards and kept Florida right in the mix as one of the deeper teams. It was valuable experience for those two underclassmen.

“The other freshman, Lauren Snider, is just starting to put things together on platform and will be really good in the near future.”

Team Results

1. Florida – 184

2. South Carolina – 108

3. LSU – 86

4. Auburn – 56