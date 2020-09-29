Two 15-Year Old Girls Swim 26-Mid in 50 Meter Free in Arizona

SWIM NEPTUNE INVITATIONAL

September 25-27, 2020

Centennial Pool, Kingman, Arizona

LCM (50 meter pool)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Swim Neptune Invitational”

Note: the weekend’s events were swum at 3,350 feet of altitude. For races 200 meters and longer, that comes with an altitude adjustment. See those altitude factors here. The report below is based on actual clocked times, with altitude factors mentioned where relevant.

15-year old Macky Hodges finished her meet on Sunday at the Swim Neptune Invitational in Arizona with another lifetime best, this one coming in the 50 free.

In her 2nd 50 free swim of the weekend, Hodges swam 26.56. That improves upon her previous lifetime best of 26.99 that was swum in 2019. She had just-missed that time in her prior 50 free with a 27.07.

This weekend she also hit best times in the 100 back (1:03.94, improving a 1:04.51), 200 back (2:19.17, improving a 2:19.96), and 100 free (57.86, improving a 58.19).

She was one of two 15-year olds who had big swims in that 50 free on Sunday. The other was Lily Neumann, who swam 26.45 to improve on her lifetime best of 26.73 as well.

Those swims mark as 2 of the 3 fastest times by 15 & under females since racing restarted after coronavirus quarantines.

Top 5 Swimmers Aged 15 & Under in Women’s 50 LCM Free, Post-Quarantine

Lily Christianson, Irish Aquatics – 26.02 (14) Lily Neumann, KSWM – 26.45 Macky Hodges, Mission Viejo – 26.56 Tess Howley, Long Island Aquatic Club – 26.61 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 26.81

Team Elite’s Sam Pearson, who is supposed to begin her collegiate career at Stanford this fall, won that race in 26.05. She was faster in her first crack at that event, earlier in the weekend, where she swam a best time of 25.69.

Other Notable Swims: