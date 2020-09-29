Two 15-Year Old Girls Swim 26-Mid in 50 Meter Free in Arizona

SWIM NEPTUNE INVITATIONAL
- September 25-27, 2020
- Centennial Pool, Kingman, Arizona
- LCM (50 meter pool)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Swim Neptune Invitational”
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
Note: the weekend’s events were swum at 3,350 feet of altitude. For races 200 meters and longer, that comes with an altitude adjustment. See those altitude factors here. The report below is based on actual clocked times, with altitude factors mentioned where relevant.
15-year old Macky Hodges finished her meet on Sunday at the Swim Neptune Invitational in Arizona with another lifetime best, this one coming in the 50 free.
In her 2nd 50 free swim of the weekend, Hodges swam 26.56. That improves upon her previous lifetime best of 26.99 that was swum in 2019. She had just-missed that time in her prior 50 free with a 27.07.
This weekend she also hit best times in the 100 back (1:03.94, improving a 1:04.51), 200 back (2:19.17, improving a 2:19.96), and 100 free (57.86, improving a 58.19).
She was one of two 15-year olds who had big swims in that 50 free on Sunday. The other was Lily Neumann, who swam 26.45 to improve on her lifetime best of 26.73 as well.
Those swims mark as 2 of the 3 fastest times by 15 & under females since racing restarted after coronavirus quarantines.
Top 5 Swimmers Aged 15 & Under in Women’s 50 LCM Free, Post-Quarantine
- Lily Christianson, Irish Aquatics – 26.02 (14)
- Lily Neumann, KSWM – 26.45
- Macky Hodges, Mission Viejo – 26.56
- Tess Howley, Long Island Aquatic Club – 26.61
- Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 26.81
Team Elite’s Sam Pearson, who is supposed to begin her collegiate career at Stanford this fall, won that race in 26.05. She was faster in her first crack at that event, earlier in the weekend, where she swam a best time of 25.69.
Other Notable Swims:
- 16-year old Mission Viejo swimmer Tony Ju swam 1:59.11 in the 200 free and 24.34 in the 50 free. Ju has no prior results in the USA Swimming times database in long course, and there is generally very little information available about him.
- The runner-up in that 50 free was his 16-year old teammate Anders Aistars in 24.37. That cuts over a second off his previous lifetime best of 25.66 in the event. He is an uncommitted high school junior.
- Will Galant, who swam his freshman season with Indiana last year, posted a time of 15:49.29 in the men’s 1500 free. With the 11 second altitude conversion, that comes close to his best time of 15:33.92. Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky also swam that 1500, posting a 16:40.56.
- 15-year old Keaton Jones swam a 2:05.13 in the 200 back. That misses his best time of 2:00.28, which means the first time this weekend where he hasn’t swum a best time. Jones added 2 Olympic trials cuts, in the 800 free (8:16.27 altitude adjusted to 8:11.27, which is under the standard) and in the 100 back (56.42) this weekend.
Jordan Wilimovsky 16:40 in the 1500??? i hope that’s a typo bc yoinks