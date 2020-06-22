Train Safe with SwimOutlet’s Training Bundles!

As pools, gyms and health clubs slowly reopen across the country and swim teams and fitness swimmers head back into the water, SwimOutlet.com has come up with a unique set of training bundles that will help you keep safety a top priority.

The CDC has come out publicly to highlight that swimming in pools is safe, but the experts have also recommended bringing your own equipment and maintaining social distancing in areas around the pool throughout your visit. In these times of transition from lock down to reopening, it’s important to assess everything we have done in the past in and around the pool from a health and safety perspective.

For many of us, years of swimming have meant sharing core training items with fellow teammates and pool-goers, accessories like kickboards, pull buoys, paddles and fins. No longer.

That’s why SwimOutlet has come up with a series Train Safe Bundles in an effort to help swimmers stay safe in and around the pool. Each personal Train Safe Bundle includes all the core training items you need from SwimOutlet’s in-house Sporti brand at the lowest possible price, providing a safe, low cost solution for you and your teammates.

Bundles include:

Learn to Swim and Water Aerobics bundles are also available!

SwimOutlet.com has also come out with customizable team masks for teams that have set up a team store on SwimOutlet. Simply upload your teams logo, mascot or graphic on your team store portal to the masks and once approved by the design team, you’ll be on your way to supplying your own customized team masks to swimmers, parents, coaches and more! Show your team spirit – and be safe — with your customized team mask!

