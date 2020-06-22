Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #91 – Russian Twists, Flutter Kicks & Planks

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.
These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.
See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here
AB DAY
As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will hit the core with high volume and little rest.
WARMUP
Today’s ab workout will be pretty intense, so make sure you warm up properly before getting started.
- 5-10 minutes whole body stretching
- 30 seconds arm circles
- 30 seconds leg swings
- 30 seconds high knees or jog in place
WORKOUT:
Move quickly from one exercise to the next. Only take rest as detailed in the workout.
Round 1
- 30 seconds russian twists
- 30 seconds flutter kicks
- 30 seconds plank
- 30 seconds russian twists
- 30 seconds flutter kicks
- 30 seconds plank
60 seconds rest
Round 2
- 45 seconds russian twists
- 45 seconds flutter kicks
- 45 seconds plank
- 45 seconds russian twists
- 45 seconds flutter kicks
- 45 seconds plank
60 seconds
Round 3
- 60 seconds russian twists
- 60 seconds flutter kicks
- 60 seconds plank
- 60 seconds russian twists
- 60 seconds flutter kicks
- 60 seconds plank
End of core workout. A short run (10-15 minutes) would be a great compliment to this workout.
COOL DOWN
It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!
Leave a Reply