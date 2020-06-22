Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #91 – Russian Twists, Flutter Kicks & Planks

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

AB DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will hit the core with high volume and little rest.

WARMUP

Today’s ab workout will be pretty intense, so make sure you warm up properly before getting started.

5-10 minutes whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

Move quickly from one exercise to the next. Only take rest as detailed in the workout.

Round 1

30 seconds russian twists

30 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds plank

30 seconds russian twists

30 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds plank

60 seconds rest

Round 2

45 seconds russian twists

45 seconds flutter kicks

45 seconds plank

45 seconds russian twists

45 seconds flutter kicks

45 seconds plank

60 seconds

Round 3

60 seconds russian twists

60 seconds flutter kicks

60 seconds plank

60 seconds russian twists

60 seconds flutter kicks

60 seconds plank

End of core workout. A short run (10-15 minutes) would be a great compliment to this workout.

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!