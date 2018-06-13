Towson’s Jack Saunderson Swims U.S. 5th-Ranked 100 Fly at NBAC

2018 NBAC Long Course Championships
- June 8th-11th, 2018
- Baltimore, Maryland
- LCM (50m)
- Live Results
Towson rising senior Jack Saunderson jumped to 5th in the country in the 100 fly, long course, this weekend at the NBAC Long Course Championships. Swimming in finals, largely unchallenged, Saunders posted a 52.66, which improved upon his previous personal best (from last summer) of 53.34.
Top 5 Americans, as of posting:
- Jack Conger, Texas post-grad – 51.00
- Caeleb Dressel, Florida post-grad – 52.20
- Tripp Cooper, Texas post-grad – 52.36
- Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club – 52.57
- Jack Saunderson, Towson – 52.66
As a sophomore in 2016-2017, Saunderson became the second Towson Tiger to qualify for the men’s NCAA Championships, and he repeated that in 2018, where he earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in the 100 yard fly (13th – 45.51) and 200 yard fly (10th – 1:40.87).
His other results from this weekend include a 2:00.61 in the 200 fly, which was about 3 seconds slower than his personal best, and a 52.51 in the 100 free, which was a few tenths short of his best time. He won all 3 races.
Other Significant Results from the Meet:
- 15-year old Isabella Paoletti from the Delaware Swim Team just-missed her best time in the 200 free with a 2:06.87 (she was 2:06.81 at Futures last year). Her time puts her among the top 30 American 15 & unders in the event so far this summer. She also won the 200 IM (2:23.13).
- NBAC’s Easop Lee, a Duke commit who we rank as the 16th-best prospect in the high school class of 2018, won 8 events on the weekend. Most notable among them were a 1:01.99 in the 100 fly, which is about a second from her lifetime best and a 2:16.31 in the 200 fly.
- Navy rising-sophomore Billy Cadigan improved his lifetime best in the 400 IM by more than 2 seconds with a 4:30.48 to win.
Wow–52.51 pb in 100 free, vs 52.66 pb in 100 fly….
Isn’t he a Swedish national? Or am I getting him confused with someone else?