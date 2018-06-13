Towson’s Jack Saunderson Swims U.S. 5th-Ranked 100 Fly at NBAC

2018 NBAC Long Course Championships

June 8th-11th, 2018

Baltimore, Maryland

LCM (50m)

Towson rising senior Jack Saunderson jumped to 5th in the country in the 100 fly, long course, this weekend at the NBAC Long Course Championships. Swimming in finals, largely unchallenged, Saunders posted a 52.66, which improved upon his previous personal best (from last summer) of 53.34.

Top 5 Americans, as of posting:

Jack Conger, Texas post-grad – 51.00 Caeleb Dressel, Florida post-grad – 52.20 Tripp Cooper, Texas post-grad – 52.36 Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club – 52.57 Jack Saunderson, Towson – 52.66

As a sophomore in 2016-2017, Saunderson became the second Towson Tiger to qualify for the men’s NCAA Championships, and he repeated that in 2018, where he earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in the 100 yard fly (13th – 45.51) and 200 yard fly (10th – 1:40.87).

His other results from this weekend include a 2:00.61 in the 200 fly, which was about 3 seconds slower than his personal best, and a 52.51 in the 100 free, which was a few tenths short of his best time. He won all 3 races.

Other Significant Results from the Meet: