FINIS Set of the Week: Attention to the Breath

The interval is slow for this set (about 20-30 sec. rest) seeing that you’ll be working harder on the sprints with limited air.

12 x 75s

first 25 is moderate pace with as many breaths as you want

second 25 is sprint with three breaths

third 25 is sprint with only one breath

***Please use breath control sets with caution – we do not encourage 25s without a breath or breath control sets for swimmers that are not accustomed to this type of training.

