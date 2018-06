50 Giorni Ai Campionati Europei di Glasgow. Ecco Le Medaglie

Metella, Stravius, Bonnet Lead French Squad of 33 for 2018 European Championships The French Federation has announced a team of 33 athletes who will represent the tricolor at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

Nicolo Martinenghi Will Officially Miss European Championships Rising Italian breaststroke star Nicolo Martinenghi won’t compete at this summer’s European Championships.

Fannon & Clogg Replace Simmonds & Hattersley On British Euros Squad With the conclusion of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, British Swimming officially announced its roster of 43 athletes headed to Glasgow…

Eventi Internazionali 2018 – Protagonisti, Tempi e Convocazioni EuroJunior Criteri di selezione e tempi limite 2018 Mediterranean cup Limassol (CYP) – 16-17 giugno 2018 Euro Junior Helsinki (FIN) –…