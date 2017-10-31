Town Wreckers’ Riley Drummond Sends Verbal to Cleveland State

Riley Drummond of the Town Wreckers Swim Team in New York has verbally committed to the Cleveland State Vikings. She is currently a senior at Dunkirk Senior High School.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Cleveland State! After the very first meeting with the coaches I felt at home. They made me feel like they were interested in me as a person, not just a swimmer. The team was very welcoming and after my official visit I really felt that this is where I belonged. The school has everything that I am looking for both academically and athletically. I am looking forward to being a Viking for the next four years!

TOP TIMES

100y back – 56.36

200y back – 2:05.01

100y breast – 1:06.48

50y free – 24.63

100y free – 53.27

At the 2017 New York Girls Federation Championships, Drummond finished 14th in the 100 backstroke and helped Dunkirk Senior High place 11th in the 200 medley relay with a 27.18 lead off leg.

With her current best times, Drummond would’ve made the Horizon League Champs A final in the 100 back and the B final in the 200 back.

