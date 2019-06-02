Top 5 Performances on Day 2 at the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Day 2 of the final stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Series again proved the format with monster performances from winners in virtually every event. Paring it down to 5 was a tall task – so tough that swims falling among the top 25 performances ever, like Joao Gomes Junior’s 26.60 in the 50 breast, didn’t make the cut.

Below are the top 5 performances from day 2 of the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis:

1) Katinka Hosszu Drops The Hammer on Final 50 Meters of 200 IM – Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the “Iron Lady,” has been criticized for her performances at the Champions Series. In spite of coming away with over $100,000 in prize money, the critics have said that her performances haven’t always been up to snuff. And it’s true that she hasn’t been able to sustain her marathon schedules quite as well as she used to. But, as if to provide one giant clap-back on the final day of the meet, in her 5th event over 2 days, Hosszu swam a 2:08.50 in the 200 IM. She was more than a second behind Canadian Sydney Pickrem (who wound up with a Canadian Record in 2:08.61) heading in to the final length, but dropped an enormous 29.31 over the final 50 meters to swim a winning 2:08.50. That’s Hosszu’s best time since the 2017 World Championships in this event. Her closing 50 was a full second faster (1.17 seconds to be exact) than her closing 50 when she broke the World Record in 2015. That’s a statement split.

2) Pernille Blume Shows Heart With Season-Best 50 Free – Denmark’s Pernille Blume underwent heart surgery earlier this year to close a small hole. People close to the Blume camp have been down-playing the long-term impact upon her performance, and it appears they’re telling the truth. The defending Olympic Champion in the 50 free, Blume won the 50 free in 24.08, and in the process beat, among others, Sarah Sjostrom and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. That’s almost as fast as the 24.07 that she swam to win in Rio, and is her season-best time by two-tenths of a second. Blume has been faster each season since winning Olympic gold, and her health issues don’t seem to have appreciably impacted that progress.

3) Hali Flickinger Wows Again – If in-season swims could talk, Hali Flickinger is about to blow the door off the 200 fly, and anything else she races, this summer. She’s swum big-time after big-time this season, and the latest was her 2:06.40 in the 200 fly on Saturday. Her best time, and the US Open Record, is a 2:05.87 from last summer’s US National Championships. Going into that meet, her season-best time was a 2:08.04. I won’t fully-extrapolate that to a World Record call, but her monster season rolls on

4) Pieter Timmers Ticks Along – 31-year old Pieter Timmers hasn’t yet been announced on an ISL roster, but if the Champions Series is a tryout event for that, he might be getting some calls after this weekend. Timmers, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 100 free, swam a 48.34 in the 100 free on Saturday evening. That’s the 6th-fastest time of his career, sitting just behind the 48.32 that he swam in the last stop in Budapest. To swim 48.3s twice in 3 weeks is an appealing consistency for ISL teams.

5) Lilly King Finishes Breaststroke Sweep – Lilly King finished off a sweep of the weekend’s breaststrokes with a 1:05.13 in the 100 on Saturday. According to USA Swimming, that’s one of the 25-fastest swims in the history of the event, and it’s King’s own personal-best time outside of a World, Olympic, or National Championship meet. That honor previously belonged to a 1:05.61 that she swam last summer at the PSS in Santa Clara before Nationals. She didn’t have a great taper, though last year the schedule was more condensed, so she still has plenty of time after this meet to set herself up for the World Championships.