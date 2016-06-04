Dressel Cracks Best Time in 200 Free With 1:48.39 in Knoxville

TENNESSEE AQUATICS JUNE INVITATIONAL

Dates: June 3-6

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center (University of Tennessee), Knoxville, TN

After cruising to a 1:54.34 in prelims, Caeleb Dressel dropped the hammer tonight in the men’s 200 freestyle. Dressel swam a new lifetime best to win the event in 1:48.39. Prior to this meet, his best was a 1:48.64 from 2013 Summer Junior Nationals. This is Dressel’s 2nd best time of the weekend after his 48.7 in the 100 free last night, and bodes well for the upcoming Olympic Trials.

The men’s 100 fly was also tonight, but Dressel opted out of swimming it in finals after clocking a 55.17 in prelims. Bryce Bohman won that event in 53.80. On the women’s side, U.S. Olympian Claire Donahue took the win in 59.06.

Alia Atkinson won the women’s 100 breast handily in 1:06.48. Behind her, Molly Hannis swam a 1:07.72 for 2nd. Jorge Murillo Valdes didn’t match his 1:01.46 from prelims, but still managed to win the men’s 100 breast in 1:01.71.

Elizabeth Beisel and Megan Romano battled closely in the 200 free, with Beisel swimming a faster back half to take the event win in 2:00.74. Romano wound up 2nd in 2:01.22.