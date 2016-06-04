Dressel Cracks Best Time in 200 Free With 1:48.39 in Knoxville

  12 Lauren Neidigh | June 04th, 2016 | Club, College, National, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

TENNESSEE AQUATICS JUNE INVITATIONAL

After cruising to a 1:54.34 in prelims, Caeleb Dressel dropped the hammer tonight in the men’s 200 freestyle. Dressel swam a new lifetime best to win the event in 1:48.39. Prior to this meet, his best was a 1:48.64 from 2013 Summer Junior Nationals. This is Dressel’s 2nd best time of the weekend after his 48.7 in the 100 free last night, and bodes well for the upcoming Olympic Trials.

The men’s 100 fly was also tonight, but Dressel opted out of swimming it in finals after clocking a 55.17 in prelims. Bryce Bohman won that event in 53.80. On the women’s side, U.S. Olympian Claire Donahue took the win in 59.06.

Alia Atkinson won the women’s 100 breast handily in 1:06.48. Behind her, Molly Hannis swam a 1:07.72 for 2nd. Jorge Murillo Valdes didn’t match his 1:01.46 from prelims, but still managed to win the men’s 100 breast in 1:01.71.

Elizabeth Beisel and Megan Romano battled closely in the 200 free, with Beisel swimming a faster back half to take the event win in 2:00.74. Romano wound up 2nd in 2:01.22.

12 Comments on "Dressel Cracks Best Time in 200 Free With 1:48.39 in Knoxville"

pvdh

is he doing to 200 at trials? I think he could get around 1:46 flat with a taper and get a relay spot

1 year 5 days ago
bobo gigi

He has enough to do in the 50 and the 100 free.
If you want to beat a fresh Manaudou in the 50 free in Rio, you can’t disperse your energy in too many events before.

1 year 5 days ago
Skoorbnagol

Yeah but if ur the saviour of the 4×100 and beat the French (I know you’ll like that !!) and then swim 1.45.5 on the relay and win 2 golds before the 50free think of the momentum and confidence and you know Florida will have pre pared him for that.

1 year 5 days ago
pvdh

true. however 4×200 is almost certainly a gold medal if he is able to put himself on the relay.

1 year 5 days ago
Irish Ringer

Is it possible for anyone to swim more than two events in your opinion? I know Manaudou can’t swim fast past 75 meters but I think a Floirda swimmer puts in more yardage and can handle it.

1 year 5 days ago
Smoothswimmer

Messr. Gigi is correct.
If Dressel wants to beat Manaudou, he needs to be as fresh as possible, and that means no dabbling in 200 and no relay duty!
Swimmers need to be as fresh as possible to perform their best and win golds!
Dressel needs to peak for Rio, he needs to target his taper for Rio only and he must be fresh in Rio!

1 year 5 days ago
Skoorbnagol

Not buying that, no one in 2004 was like phelps should pull out of 200free and 4x100free relay and maybe 200 or 400 im to be fresh to beat Crocker in 100fly. Who at the time was current world champ and beat phelps at trials. I think dressel can beat manadou and do both relays. And I’m not American (or French)

1 year 5 days ago
Mikeh

I agree. Why expend yourself to do a 1:46 in the 200 and miss the podium, when you can do what you’ve really trained for and go a 21.3/47.5 and win the 50 and 100 (theoretically)?

13 minutes 39 seconds ago
Markster

Does anyone know if hes wearing a practice suit this meet? If so, that 48.7 is amazing.

1 year 5 days ago
swimswammer

Yes, but only if he practices in a tech suit

1 year 1 day ago
tm71

i hope his coach doesn’t have him swim the fly or breast. not opposed to the 200 free to get on the relay but his main events are the 50 and 100 free

1 year 5 days ago
