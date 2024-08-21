TJ Frost (2024) Switches Commitment from Miami University to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacksonville, Florida’s TJ Frost, who had originally given a verbal pledge to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, announced in July that he was now committed to The Ohio State University for 2024-25.

“I am so incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to swim for THE Ohio State University. Countless hours of hard work have led to this moment, and none of it would have been possible without the support of my friends, family, and coaches. I cannot wait to see what the next four years have in store… GO BUCKS‼️🌰⭕️”

Frost graduated from Bartram Trail High School in St. Augustine, Florida. As a senior, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:48.96) and 500 free (4:24.02) at the Florida High School Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Those were big improvements from junior year, when he swam for Jacksonville’s Bishop John Snyder High School at the 1A State Meet. There, he came in 6th in the IM (1:53.93) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:30.50).

He went best times in both those events, as well as in the 50/100/200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, at the 2024 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships in March. He placed 2nd in the 500 free and 200 fly, 3rd in the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 IM, and 4th in the 200 IM.

Frost had a strong long course season. He qualified for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400 free and 400 IM and finished 57th and 65th in the respective prelims. He notched PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 50/100 fly at FAST’s Independence Invitational, and he wrapped up his summer with new times in the 800 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Huntsville Futures, where he came in either 2nd, 3rd, or 4th in the 200/400/800 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Frost swims club with Loggerhead Aquatics. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section for distance freestyle on our re-rank of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.96

100 free – 44.65

200 free – 1:35.88

500 free – 4:19.42

200 fly – 1:48.09

200 IM – 1:48.33

400 IM – 3:50.92

Frost will join the Buckeyes in the class of 2028 with Matthew Klinge, Dominic Roberto, Jordi Vilchez, Krys Gorski, Luke Vickers, and Reid Caswell.

