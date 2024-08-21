Gabrielle Rose Highlights The 2024 U.S. Masters Summer National Championship Entry List

2024 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship
- August 21 – 25, 2024
- Marguerite Aquatics Complex
- Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50 meters)
The 2024 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship is underway at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, California. Nearly 1,300 swimmers will race at the five-day meet, which runs through Sunday, August 25th. This is Mission Viejo’s sixth time hosting the meet.
Among the competitors are 11 Olympians, headlined by Gabrielle Rose. Rose, a two-time Olympian representing Brazil in 1996 and the U.S. in 2000, made waves at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this summer when she became the event’s oldest competitor ever at 46. Rose didn’t simply show up though; she made semifinals in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, swimming two personal bests in the former, bringing her best down to 1:08.32.
Rose was the oldest competitor at Olympic Trials, she is nowhere close to earning that title in Mission Viejo. Instead, the crown belongs to Rose Bowl’s Maurine Kornfeld, who is 102; there are also three more swimmers older than 90 and 35 who’ve celebrated their 80th birthday.
Other Olympians at the meet include Jeff Farrell (U.S), Markus Rogan (Austria), Erik Hochstein (West Germany), Kim Vandenberg (USA), Vesna Shelnutt (North Macedonia), Collette Crabbe (Belgium), Ami Tauber (Israel), David Sims (USA), Erika Stebbins (USA), and Juan Valdivieso (Peru). Farrell, Rogan, Hochstein, and Vandenberg are all Olympic medalists.
The meet is being livestream by U.S. Masters Swimming on their YouTube page, with sessions beginning daily at 8:00 a.m PST. The livestream is also available through the meet’s home page, linked above.
Meet Schedule
Day 1
- Women’s 1500 freestyle
- Men’s 1500 freestyle
Day 2
- Women’s 100 breaststroke
- Men’s 100 breaststroke
- Women’s 50 backstroke
- Men’s 50 backstroke
- Women’s 200 IM
- Men’s 200 IM
- Women’s 200 medley relay
- Men’s 200 medley relay
- Women’s 200 freestyle
- Men’s 800 freestyle
Day 3
- Women’s 50 breaststroke
- Men’s 50 breaststroke
- Women’s 200 backstroke
- Men’s 200 backstroke
- Women’s 50 butterfly
- Men’s 50 butterfly
- Mixed 200 freestyle relay
- Mixed 200 medley relay
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 IM
Day 4
- Women’s 50 freestyle
- Men’s 50 freestyle
- Women’s 200 breaststroke
- Men’s 200 breaststroke
- Women’s 100 butterfly
- Men’s 100 butterfly
- Women’s 200 freestyle relay
- Men’s 200 freestyle relay
- Women’s 800 freestyle
- Men’s 200 freestyle
Day 5
- Women’s 100 freestyle
- Men’s 100 freestyle
- Women’s 200 butterfly
- Men’s 200 butterfly
- Women’s 100 backstroke
- Men’s 100 backstroke
- Women’s 400 freestyle
- Men’s 400 freestyle