Gabrielle Rose Highlights The 2024 U.S. Masters Summer National Championship Entry List

2024 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship

August 21 – 25, 2024

Marguerite Aquatics Complex

Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50 meters)

The 2024 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship is underway at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, California. Nearly 1,300 swimmers will race at the five-day meet, which runs through Sunday, August 25th. This is Mission Viejo’s sixth time hosting the meet.

Among the competitors are 11 Olympians, headlined by Gabrielle Rose. Rose, a two-time Olympian representing Brazil in 1996 and the U.S. in 2000, made waves at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this summer when she became the event’s oldest competitor ever at 46. Rose didn’t simply show up though; she made semifinals in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, swimming two personal bests in the former, bringing her best down to 1:08.32.

Rose was the oldest competitor at Olympic Trials, she is nowhere close to earning that title in Mission Viejo. Instead, the crown belongs to Rose Bowl’s Maurine Kornfeld, who is 102; there are also three more swimmers older than 90 and 35 who’ve celebrated their 80th birthday.

Other Olympians at the meet include Jeff Farrell (U.S), Markus Rogan (Austria), Erik Hochstein (West Germany), Kim Vandenberg (USA), Vesna Shelnutt (North Macedonia), Collette Crabbe (Belgium), Ami Tauber (Israel), David Sims (USA), Erika Stebbins (USA), and Juan Valdivieso (Peru). Farrell, Rogan, Hochstein, and Vandenberg are all Olympic medalists.

The meet is being livestream by U.S. Masters Swimming on their YouTube page, with sessions beginning daily at 8:00 a.m PST. The livestream is also available through the meet’s home page, linked above.

Meet Schedule

Day 1

Women’s 1500 freestyle

Men's 1500 freestyle

Day 2

Women’s 100 breaststroke

Men's 100 breaststroke

Women's 50 backstroke

Men's 50 backstroke

Women's 200 IM

Men's 200 IM

Women's 200 medley relay

Men's 200 medley relay

Women's 200 freestyle

Women’s 200 freestyle Men’s 800 freestyle

Day 3

Women’s 50 breaststroke

Men's 50 breaststroke

Women's 200 backstroke

Men's 200 backstroke

Women's 50 butterfly

Men's 50 butterfly

Mixed 200 freestyle relay

Mixed 200 medley relay

Women's 400 IM

Women’s 400 IM Men’s 400 IM

Day 4

Women’s 50 freestyle

Men's 50 freestyle

Women's 200 breaststroke

Men's 200 breaststroke

Women's 100 butterfly

Men's 100 butterfly

Women's 200 freestyle relay

Men's 200 freestyle relay

Women's 800 freestyle

Women’s 800 freestyle Men’s 200 freestyle

Day 5