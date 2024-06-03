OHSAA Div. II State Champion Krys Gorski Commits to Ohio State for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

OHSAA Division II state champion Krys Gorski is staying in-state with his commitment to Ohio State this fall, joining a Buckeyes squad in Columbus a couple hours south of his hometown of Painesville.

Gorski won the 100-yard backstroke at February’s state championships for Division II schools in Ohio, posting a personal-best 48.82 in prelims before triumphing with a 48.93 in the final. He also earned a runner-up finish in the 200 free with a lifetime best of 1:39.98. As a junior at Andrews Osborne in 2022-23, Gorski placed 2nd in both the 100 back (48.87) and 200 free (1:40.62).

Gorski is the first individual state qualifier and champion in the history of Andrew Osborne Academy. He holds seven of the eight individual school records and all three relay standards.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University where I will

continue my academic and athletic career,” Gorski said. “I want to thank my parents and the rest of my family. I also want to thank my coaches, Matt Parrish, Berry Thompson, and Paul Peterson for helping me get to this level of swimming. Thank you to all my friends and everybody who had supported me. This has been a goal of mine for a very long time and I cannot thank Coach Bill, Coach Mike, Coach Graham, and the rest of the amazing coaching staff at OSU for this opportunity. Go Bucks!”

At last summer’s Junior National Championships, Gorski placed 11th in the 200 back (2:03.45).

Best SCY Times

100 back – 48.82

200 back – 1:45.89

200 free – 1:39.98

Gorski’s best times are slightly outside of Big Ten scoring range in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 free based on last season’s conference championships, where the Buckeyes placed 2nd with 1,226 points behind Indiana (1,520). Bill Dorenkott is entering his 17th season at the helm of Ohio State’s program in 2024-25. The Big Ten will look slightly different next season with the USC men also joining the conference.

Gorski is one of two Ohio natives in the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class along with Massillon resident Luke Vickers. Brody Marcet, Matthew Klinge, Reid Caswell, and Jordi Vilchez round out the crew of Ohio State newcomers arriving on campus this fall.

