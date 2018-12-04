Three Things You Need to Know to Survive, Thrive During The Holidays

Courtesy: P2Life, a SwimSwam partner.

Whether the holidays have you taking stock, planning ahead, or submerged in social events and family time, there’s one thing swimmers tend to have in common; our holidays are punctuated with intense training. For swimmers a Hell Week might signal the end of the holidays and start of the new year, a training camp intensive might put a pause on our holiday fun, or we may have a reluctant start to the new year after more than our fair share of festive foods. Whichever applies to you there are 3 things to keep in mind to help you survive and thrive.

1) Recovery

Stepping into Hell Week or any intensive training camp means stepping out of your comfort zone. Your muscles and mental motivation are bound to be pushed to their limits. Whether you’re looking to take your sport to the next level, or just survive the transition to a new year, recovery will be key to your success. If recovery is not currently part of your training plan now is the perfect time to incorporate it or, if it is, to optimize it. Recovering effectively can be the difference between a best time and taking time out to nurse an injury.

When you train you’re putting resistance on your muscles, which causes microscopic tears in the muscle tissue. This is typically associated with stiffness or soreness after a tough training session. The harder you train, or if you’re training harder you have in a while, the more the micro-tears the muscle tissues sustain. Your body detects the damage and rushes to heal these micro-tears by sending nearby satellite cells to the area. The cells replicate, mature and fuse to muscle fiber tears to generate new muscle protein cells and heal the damaged tissue. This process allows the body to increase the strength and size of the muscle, enabling it to cope with similar activity and levels of resistance in the future.

Not recovering effectively can impact your performance and also puts you at a higher risk for injury and muscle strains. The key to recovery comes down to a simple equation:

Recovery = Nutrition + Sleep.

You can’t recover effectively without the right nutrition and enough sleep.

2) Nutrition

The right nutrition means your body is getting all the nutrients it needs to repair, and typically it is going to need additional nutrients during times of intense training. That means the right mix of simple and complex carbohydrates, the right amount of complete proteins, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, and hydration. Without all of these in the right quantities, the body won’t have what it needs to repair effectively. For those who want to dig deeper into what this means we’ve put together a comprehensive guide with information, tips and meal preparation inspiration. The guide is available here.

3) Sleep

Sleep is necessary for recovery, and getting enough sleep is crucial for athletes. Sleep plays a vital role in brain function, affects glucose, metabolism, appetite regulation as well as the levels of stress hormones, primarily cortisol, in the body. Athletes should ideally be aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Anything less means you’re giving the body less time to repair and recover, which is a tall order especially when rebuilding muscle tissue is involved. Being fully rested reduces your chances of being under-recovered, and your chances of injury.

Plan for success

Getting through a Hell Week, or a training camp intensive can provide you with a great sense of accomplishment and camaraderie. You can also use any gains as a benchmark for your performance in the new year. Planning your meals, snacks, bedtime and carving out some time to stretch can save you time and stress, and help set you up for success.

How do you typically start planning for your training camps and Hell Weeks? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section.

