Three More Missouri Team Records Fall on Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite

Day 2, November 17, 2017

Mizzou Aquatic Center (Columbia, MO)

Day 2 Meet Results

Day 2 Events:

200 medley relay

400 IM

200 free

100 breast

100 back

800 free relay

Current Women’s Standings:

Mizzou (948.5 points) Nebraska (500.5) Wyoming (316) Drury (285) Illinois (249) UC Davis (194) Oklahoma Baptist (87) South Dakota State (31) Cincinnati (31) Iowa State (29) Nebraska-Omaha (2)

Current Men’s Standings:

Mizzou (985 points) Drury (474.5) Wyoming (415.5) Oklahoma Baptist (322) South Dakota State (241) Cincinnati (46)

Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite continued to showcase fast swimming and be dominated by the Missouri Tigers men’s and women’s swim teams.

Women’s Recap

The Mizzou women recorded two NCAA A cuts on Day 2 of the Mizzou Invite. The first A cut was notched by senior Sharli Brady who re-broke her school record (twice) in the 400 IM. Brady went 4:04.75 in prelims, and a 4:04.37 in finals. Brady has now recorded new school records on Day 1 and Day 2 in both IM disciplines. Mizzou’s second A cut came in the 800 free relay, where Brady led off in 1:45.46, which was the fastest split. Fellow Tigers Erin Metzger-Seymour (1:45.81), Kira Zubar (1:46.45), and Courtney Evensen (1:45.87) contributed the three remaining legs for a total time of 7:03.59. The Mizzou relay won over second-place Nebraska by nearly 20 seconds (7:23.11). U.S. National Teamer Hannah Stevens also recorded a big swim in the 100 back (51.30), which was just slightly off her leadoff leg in the 400 medley relay (51.16).

Drury’s Bailee Nunn finally broke the streak of Mizzou victories when she took the 100 breast in 59.63. She barely held off Mizzou graduate Katharine Ross (59.89). Drury’s Zuzanna Chwadeczko finished third in 1:00.76 to emphasize Drury’s strength in the event.

Men’s Recap

On the men’s side, a pair of Mizzou juniors each downed a school record. First, Alex Walton took the 400 IM final in a time of 3:44.08, which just clipped Daniel Graviss’s previous record of 3:44.16. Notably, Walton’s swim knocks more than 4 seconds off his previous personal best coming into the meet of 3:48.17. Next, Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders twice broke Michael Chadwick‘s 200 free record (1:33.64). Schreuders went a 1:33.50 in the 200 free prelims before lowering his mark to 1:33.24 in finals.

In a surprise finish to Day 2, Drury finished first in the men’s 800 free relay. Their time of 6:30.71 was nearly 7 seconds ahead of Mizzou (6:37.52). Notably, Mizzou’s relay did not contain Schreuders or second-place finisher in the 200 free, Giovanny Lima (1:34.88 out of prelims), which suggests we will see a significantly faster 800 free relay from Mizzou later in the season.

Mizzou junior Kyle Goodwin also won the 1-meter springboard (398.55 out of prelims), following his 3-meter win from Day 1 (397.90 in finals).

To see how these times stack up, check out what it will likely take to qualify for the 2018 NCAA Championships.