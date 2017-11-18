13-year-old Claire Tuggle goes 4:47 in 500 free

Kevin Perry Senior Invitational

Fullerton, Ca

November 3-5, 2017

Short Course Yards

Results

Claire Tuggle of the Clovis Swim Club swam a lifetime best in the 500y freestyle with a time of 4:47.24 at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational earlier this month.

She only turned 13 over summer, yet her new time is already the second fastest time this season (behind Florida native Olivia McMurray) and 31st on USA Swimming National Age Group rankings for the 13-14 age group.

Tuggle also shaved off 10-seconds from her personal-best in the 400 IM with a 4:20.89.

15-year-old Liberty Williams of Yucaipa Swim Team had a stellar meet herself. She was runner-up to Tuggle in the 500 free with a best time of 4:47.87. Williams smashed the rest of the distance races by winning the 1000 free (9:53.10) and 1650 (16:29.20).

Other notable winners

Harvard commit Sam Shelton wins the 200 back (1:55.12). Her prelims time of 1:59.16 was the first time she went under 2:00 totaling a 9-second time drop in this event. She also dropped a total of 5-seconds in the 200 IM going from a 2:02 to a 1:59.29 in prelims to a first-place finish of 1:57.99 at finals. Following the 200 IM pattern, she dropped a total of 13-seconds in the 400 IM going from a 4:25 to a 4:17.13 in prelims to yet another first-place finish of 4:12.27 at finals.

The men of Irvine Novaquatics dominated the meet with 6 individual wins from 6 different individuals and 2 relay wins.

Owen Kao (200 free – 1:38.34)

(200 free – 1:38.34) Kevin Tu (200 back – 1:47.63)

Henry Wu (200 breast – 2:01.68) – Duke commit

Aaron Pang (100 fly – 48.54) – Air Force commit

Andrew Koustik (200 fly – 1:44.72) – Texas commit

(200 fly – 1:44.72) – Texas commit Jonathan Cheng (200 IM – 1:50.62) – Columbia commit

Mission Viejo Nadadores and Indiana University-Bloomington commit Michael Brinegar takes home 3 individual wins in the 500 (4:22.13), 1000 (9:07.88), and 1650 (15:02.50).