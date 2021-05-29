The Race Club Video: Freestyle Technique – How To Pull Correctly

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

One of the often discussed controversies in freestyle concerns the pull.

Where is the pull in freestyle the strongest? Is it in the front quadrant, ahead of the swimmer’s shoulder? Is it in the back quadrant, behind the swimmer’s shoulder? Or is the pull strongest right at the swimmer’s shoulder, as he or she moves the hand backward?

In this week’s video, we feature two elite freestylers, Zane Grothe and Margo Geer. Zane is a distance freestyler and uses a higher elbow pulling motion, reducing frontal drag. Margo is a sprinter and uses a deeper pulling motion, opting for more power and drag.

The testing we do in this video using the Pressure Meter confirms that Margo is able to generate more force with her deeper pull than Zane does with a higher elbow pulling motion. The video also shows a correlation between Margo’s faster body rotation and her greater pulling force. This video will help you determine the type of pulling biomechanics you should use for each freestyle race. It will also illustrate how important your body rotation is in developing a faster swim.

Yours in swimming,

Gary Sr.

Like The Race Club on Facebook

Follow The Race Club on Instagram

Follow The Race Club on Twitter

Connect to The Race Club / Gary Hall Sr. on Linkedin

[email protected]

See The Race Club HQ here.

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.

The Race Club provides facilities, coaching, training, technical instruction, video, fitness and health programs for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Race Club swim camps are designed and tailored to satisfy each swimmer’s needs, whether one is trying to reach the Olympic Games or simply improve one’s fitness. Our programs are suitable for beginner swimmers, pleasure swimmers, fitness swimmers, USA swimming or YMCA swimmers, or triathletes; anyone who wants to improve swimming skills. All of our Race Club members share an enjoyment of being in the water and use swimming to stimulate a more active mind and body.