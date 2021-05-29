Hosszu Takes On A Triple To Kick Off Mare Nostrum Monaco

2021 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Saturday, May 29th & Sunday, May 30th

Swimming Pool Prince Albert II

LCM (50m)

Heats at 9 am local/finals at 5 pm local

Entries

Results

The first stop of the 2021 Mare Nostrum Tour got underway today in Monaco, with many of the same swimmers we saw in Budapest at the just-concluded European Championships continuing on in their pre-Tokyo racing here.

One such swimmer was Russia’s Yuliya Efimova, the 29-year-old who notched two bronze medals at Euros, one in the 50m breast and one in the 200m breast. Here in Monaco, Efimova topped the women’s 100m breaststroke field, representing one of three swimmers to delve into sub-1:10 territory on the morning.

Efimova led the pack in 1:08.47 while Mexico’s Byanca Villanueva produced a mark of 1:08.69 to flank the Russian. Finnish racer Jenna Laukkanen is also in the mix, logging 1:09.94 this morning.

The men’s breaststroke event here on day 1 was the 200m distance, with Dutch ace Arno Kamminga posting a casual-looking 2:12.18 as the top seed. 24-year-old Kamminga hit a super speedy time of 2:07.35 in Budapest to grab the 200m breast silver behind winner Anton Chupkov of Russia (2:06.99).

Of note, Germany’s Marco Koch was originally supposed to race this 2breast but did not compete. There are German National Championships taking place next weekend, however.

A stacked field of viable competitors comprised the men’s 100m freestyle race, with a trio of Frenchmen leading the pack after prelims.

Maxime Grousset nearly broke 49 seconds already, posting a morning swim of 49.04 to hold a .25 advantage over countryman Clement Mignon‘s time of 49.29. Charles Rihoux was next in line, collecting an AM time of 49.36.

Also making the final was Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter (49.79), Frances’ Jordan Pothain (49.87) and the newly-minted European Champion in the 50m free, Ari Pekka Liukkonen of Finland (50.25).

We also saw Italian veteran Luca Dotto clear 6th place out of the heats in 50.20 while out-of-retirement Filippo Magnini missed the A-final, placing 12th in 51.02.

Two men were in the 55-second zone in this morning’s 100m backstroke, with Yohann Ndoye Brouard of France and Omar Pinzon of Colombia previewing a potential battle for tonight.

Brouard, the 20-year-old who tied Greece’s Apostolos Christou for 100m back bronze in Budapest last week, touched in 55.29 this morning. That led Pinzon’s 55.68, with the Colombian national record holder owning a lifetime best of 54.88 in this event.

Additional Notes: