CIF Central D1 Prelims: Colby Hatton Hits 19.9 50 Free, 44.4 100

2021 CIF Central Section D1 Championships

May 27-30, 2021

Clovis West High School, Fresno, CA

SCY (25y)

Prelims of the D1 CIF Central Section kicked off on Friday, setting up for a thrilling finals session. Highlighting the prelims performances was Buchanan High School junior Colby Hatton breaking 20 seconds in the boys 50 free for the first time in his career. entering the meet with a personal best of 20.11, the junior cracked a 19.96 to take the top seed for tomorrow, posting the only time under 21 seconds in the field.

⁦⁦@swimswamnews⁩ Colby Hatton goes a 19.96 in the 50-Free at the CIF Central Section Swimming and Diving Championships, 2021! pic.twitter.com/HHAvseVAk3 — Jenn (@omeojenn) May 28, 2021

Hatton went on to swim a lifetime best of 44.47, dipping under 45 seconds for the first time. The swim also picked up the top seed for tomorrow.

Clovis West junior Ethan Cole swam a season best of 57.54 to take the top seed in the boys 100 breast. The swim sets up an exciting race tomorrow, between Cole and 2nd seed Bryan Wong, who swam a 57.83. Wong added time in prelims, as he has a season best of 56.99.

SALU junior Naya Koc took two top seeds for tomorrow as well. Koc first swam a 1:53.44 in the women’s 200 free, coming in just slightly off her season best of 1:53.10. She then went on to swim a 51.89 in the women’s 100 free, marking her first time under 52 this season.

CLEA junior Mackenzie Miller also picked up a pair of top seeds for finals. Miller swam a 2:05.92 in the women’s 200 IM, which was just 0.01 seconds off her season best. Then, in the 100 breast, she swam a 1:02.78, coming in well off her 1:01.63 season best.