Daily Swim Coach Workout #443

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

fins

400 10m uw

8 x 25 1x uw 1x fly fast

400 IM fast turns

200 easy

8 x 50 25 drill 15 0 breathing 10 fast

50 fast from start

100 easy

4x [1 x IM 1 x cr 2 x 1st stroke]

2 x 100 400pace S2 @1:40

2 x 50 1 sprint 1 EZ @ 1:00

100 400 pace @ 2:00

200 fast @ 6:00

100 easy @ 2:00

4 x 50 race pace 200 @ 1:00

100 easy @ 2:00





200 easy swim