Daily Swim Coach Workout #443

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
fins
400 10m uw
8 x 25 1x uw 1x fly fast
400 IM fast turns
200 easy
8 x 50 25 drill 15 0 breathing 10 fast
50 fast from start
100 easy
4x [1 x IM 1 x cr 2 x 1st stroke]
2 x 100 400pace S2 @1:40
2 x 50 1 sprint 1 EZ @ 1:00
100 400 pace @ 2:00
200 fast @ 6:00
100 easy @ 2:00
4 x 50 race pace 200 @ 1:00
100 easy @ 2:00
200 easy swim
Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.