Speedo Grand Challenge Day 1: Isabelle Odgers Hits Personal Best 2:14.98 200 IM

2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge

  • May 28-31, 2021
  • Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, CA
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on MeetMobile

The 2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge kicked off tonight, featuring several high-profile lifetime bests and a few new Olympic Trials cuts. USC swimmer Isabelle Odgers cracked a new personal best en route to winning the women’s 200 IM. Odgers clocked a 2:14.98, coming in well under her previous best of 2:16.53. Additionally, Odgers’ swim marked a new Olympic Trials Wave II cut. NOVA 14-year-old Teagan O’Dell came in 2nd, posting a 2:17.40. The swim was a personal best for O’Dell, but unfortunately she touched 0.01 seconds off the Olympic Trials Wave I cut.

Odgers went on to win the women’s 100 breast as well, touching in another personal best of 1:09.23. The swim marked a personal best by 0.11 seconds, and she already had the Wave II cut in the event.

Justina Kozan, 17, picked up a new Trials cut in the women’s 50 free. Kozan, who already has plenty of Trials cuts, swam a 25.98, dipping under 26 seconds for the first time. With the swim, Kozan came in under the Wave I standard of 25.99.

Claire Tuggle, 16, won the women’s 400 free in 4:10. 71. Tuggle has a personal best of 4:07.85, and is set to be in the hunt to make the final of the 400 free at Trials in two weeks. Tuggle held a very steady pace throughout the race, keeping all her 50 splits under 32 seconds.

Jacob Heidtmann, a 26-year-old who represents Germany internationally, took two of tonight’s men’s races. In the men’s 200 free, Heidtmann burst out ahead of the field, roaring to a 1:48.71. The swim was off Heidtmann’s season best of 1:46.98, but was still good to win by 3 seconds. He would go on to win the men’s 200 IM as well, posting a season best 2:02.71.

Former USC swimmer Mario Koenigsperger won the men’s 100 breast in 1:02.38. The swim was well of Koenigsperger’s lifetime best of 1:00.83, which he swam in 2018. Scott Sobolewski swam a 1:02.89 to take 2nd in the men’s 100 breast. The swim marks a Wave I cut for Sobolewski.

