The Most Underrated Dryland Exercises and Movements (Most Swimmers Don’t Do!)

If we had to pick our favorite dryland exercises and movements, it would be the hinge. Why is that? Well, think about where most of a swimmer’s power comes from in a race: it may surprise you to find out that it comes from the hips. The hips transfer force from the legs, through the core, to the arms and vice versa. The swimmer with the most powerful hips is going to win the race and have the best technique – because the hips make good technique possible. Every time a swimmer dives off the blocks flips at the wall or takes a stroke, a hip hinge is driving the movement. This is why the hinge is arguably the most swim-specific dryland movement an athlete can train. Below, we explain the benefits of the hip hinge and how to safely implement it across various fitness levels.

Hinging vs Squatting

What separates a hinge from a squat? You might have guessed it – the direction of the hips. In a hinge, most of the movement comes from the hips as opposed to the knee. In a squat, the hips go back and down. The upper body remains upright and the muscles around the knee take most of the load. In a hinge, the backside of the body, known as the posterior chain becomes the primary mover.

Both the hinge and the squat are important to the lower body training of a dryland program. There should be at least a 1:1 ratio of hinges to squats. However, it is common to see squats being over-programmed while hinges are overlooked.

This is because the hinge is both more difficult to coach and to execute. It also requires more resistance. The squat can be more easily trained using just the athlete’s bodyweight. Either way, knowing the difference is a great start to more balanced dryland training.

Benefits of the Hinge

Although we already talked about how the hinge is the most swim-specific exercise to train, it is also the best way to work the weak points of the entire body. The hinge not only works the glutes and hamstrings, but it also requires the back and torso to remain engaged throughout the entire movement. Hinging addresses the rotator cuff, known to be a weak spot when it comes to swimming. It also recruits other back muscles that promote an overall healthier posture (think: no more slouchy swimmers). Lastly, the hinge lengthens muscles as it strengthens them. This is demonstrated with the most common hinging exercise: the deadlift. As the athlete lowers the weight, their legs are being strengthened to control the descent as well as stretched as they bend at the hips and lean toward their toes. With proper hip-hinging, swimmers get an increase in total body strength and flexibility.

Assessing the Hinge

Hinging is best taught in the standing position and by gradually adding a range of motion (ROM) with time. Remember that the hip hinge is not a natural movement for most everyone – even those who are “naturally athletic.”

To assess the hinge, hold a dowel parallel to the back and keep the dowel in contact with the spine as the athlete bends forward. Once the spine starts to curve and break contact with the dowel, the athlete is no longer in a safe hinging position. If the athlete has less than a 45-degree bend at the hip when compensation occurs, they should start at level 1 exercises (described below). If they have at least a 45-degree bend at the hip upon assessment, they are ready for level 2 or 3 exercises at the coaches’ discretion.

Hip Hinge Assessment Lesson from the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification:



Dryland Exercises and Movements – Hinge Level 1: Unloaded

If you aren’t sure if your team has been properly taught to hinge prior to reading this article, start with some basic exercises to loosen up the lower body before throwing them into the more traditional hinging exercises such as deadlifts or RDL’s. We recommend warming up with some supine leg lowering and hip circuits to address hamstring flexibility before moving on to a bodyweight standing hip hinge or hinge assessment.

Dryland Exercises and Movements – Hinge Level 2: Loaded

Once the athlete is able to safely bend 45 degrees at the hip, we recommend training hip hinges at bodyweight and working into Romanian Deadlifts (RDL’s) with either a dumbbell or barbell. From there, work into loaded conventional deadlifts as well as single-leg RDL’s as the swimmer gains the proper ROM and strength to execute these movements. Lastly, add in a power component with exercises such as snatches and kettlebell swings. It is important that your athletes’ knee bend remains minimal when adding in these types of exercises in order to reap the benefits of loading the posterior chain. And again, that’s what makes the hinge different than the squat.

Dryland Exercises and Movements – Hinge Level 3: Overloaded

Once athletes are comfortable with loaded hinging patterns, we can make the movement asymmetrical through one arm variations of the exercises. By only using one arm, the core and back muscles have to work to keep the athlete’s torso from leaning or bending to one side. It also challenges the lower body to stabilize them as they move through the ROM. Some examples of overloaded hinges would be single-arm RDL’s or single-arm kettlebell swings.

Hinges can be time-consuming and difficult to teach, but the reward is worth the effort. For some athletes, the hinge just clicks. For others, you will need to start with level one and work your way up slowly as the athlete gains body awareness and flexibility to master this movement. It is important to assess all athletes on the hinge, regardless of their fitness level. In the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification and in our SURGE Strength Dryland Programs, we work until athletes have an adequate range of motion in the hinge before loading their exercises with weight or adding in complex exercises. Advancing too fast can lead to injury, especially in the low back or hamstrings. Hinging should be in every dryland session in order to maximize training. Both swimmers and coaches should know when they are hinging versus squatting and enjoy the major benefits this movement brings to a race.

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES TO GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs, and coaching education.