The Break-Away: Start With Power, End With Speed!

About Swim Smart’s Break-Away:

Automatic release system

A new ability in resistance training

Use with Power Towers or stationary swimming

Increase practice efficiency with quick switches

Power Towers and general resistance training is great for all swimmers, but it has been limited. Swimmers are forced to stay connected to their resistance device and usually have to waste time floating back, preventing others from training too.

The Break-Away allows swimmers to automatically disconnect from a Power Tower at a set point in the lane, up to 15 yards away. The disconnected swimmer can then use the power and feel from their resistance training to finish the 25 or 50 with speed!

Testimonials

“The ability for the power towers cord to breakaway and retract on its own has really increased the number of reps our swimmers can get in during a workout. As a coach, it gets really annoying watching swimmers lazily swim the power towers cord back to the starting wall, this product completely eliminates that headache.”

– Coach Ben

“As a swimmer, my club consistently uses breakaways in practice. I look forward to using breakaways in practice because I am able to feel the power I am using in the beginning of the 25 and then hold the power once it breaks away.”

– Swimmer Anita

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers to be more engaged in workout. That way, no matter what’s written on the board it will be a great set.

