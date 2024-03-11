Texas A&M Men Earn Likely NCAA Invites In 200 Breast, Casas Swims SCY 200 Fly

2024 Lonestar Last Chance Meet

College Station, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “Lonestar Last Chance 2024” (PDF results not posted yet)

Texas A&M hosted a Last Chance meet as some swimmers hope to earn new best times while others hope to improve their chances of making NCAAs. Last year, the men’s cutline was in the middle of line 30, and the year before it was in line 31.

The 200 breaststroke had numerous swims worth nothing. Texas A&M’s Logan Brown led the way with a 1:52.66 which moves him to #20 in the NCAA this season. Brown had a season best of a 1:53.15 coming into the meet which he swam at midseasons as he swam a 1:54.77 at SECs.

Teammate Vincent Ribeiro also moved up in the 200 breast NCAA rankings swimming a 1:53.12 to be tied for 28th. Ribeiro had a season best of a 1:53.19 at SECs which would have placed him at #30 in the NCAA this season. Although it was just 0.07 seconds, it may make the difference as far as the cutline.

TCU’s Guilherme Camossato also moved up in the NCAA this season in the 200 breast as he swam a 1:53.80 to sit at #38 in the NCAA this season. Although that has the potential to make it, it most likely is on the wrong side of the bubble.

SMU had a swimmer move up in the rankings this season as Danny Kovac swam a 51.82 in the 100 breast to sit at #27 in the NCAA this season. Kovac did not swim the event for SMU at the ASUN Championships as he swam the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Kovac was already #18 in the 100 fly and #28 in the 200 fly in the NCAA this season so he had already most likely secured his invite, but swam a new personal best here.

Texas A&M’s Munzy Kabbara swam a 3:42.65 in the 400 IM to be #27 in the NCAA this season. Kabbara was over 10 seconds faster here than he was at SECs just two weeks ago as he swam a 3:52.79 then, although he notably competed at Doha Worlds in February as well. His season best coming into the meet was a 3:46.41 from midseason.

Pro swimmer Shaine Casas also got in some racing at Texas A&M this weekend. Casas notably did not swim at Pro Swim-Westmont this weekend and swam SCY. Casas time trialed the 200 butterfly twice. He swam a 1:42.87 and a 1:39.83. His best time stands at a 1:38.69 from March 2021. Casas also swam the 200 IM, swimming a 1:41.48. His best time in that stands at 1:38.95.