Minnesota’s Chris Nagy Swims Best Time In 1650 Free To Earn NCAA Invite At Last Chance

2024 Minnesota Men’s Last Chance

March 9-10, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

PDF Results (not posted yet)

Swimmers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Denver competed at the Minnesota Last Chance meet in hopes of earning new best times as well as some hoping to improve their chances of making NCAAs. Last year, the men’s cutline in the middle of line 30 and the year before it was in line 31.

The biggest swim of the meet came from Minnesota’s Chris Nagy. Coming into the meet, Nagy had a season best of a 14:58.97 that he swam just last week at Men’s Big Tens. He finished 6th in the event. Nagy dropped a massive amount of time swimming a 14:46.36. Not only was it a season best, but it also was a personal best. Nagy’s previous best time was a 14:52.43 that he swam at 2023 NCAAs to finish 21st. Nagy’s time from Big Tens would have been much lower than the probably invite line that has fallen around the 30 mark. He now sits at #14 in the NCAA this season in the event.

Nagy is also now the #3 1650 freestyler in the Big Ten this season. Only Ohio State’s Sam Campbell and fellow Minnesota teammate Bar Soloveychik have been faster this season, both at Big Tens.

Finishing behind Nagy in the 1650 free was Denver’s Kieran Watson who swam to a 15:00.57. Although that time is unlikely to earn an NCAA invite, it was a personal best for Watson who won the event at the Summit League Championships two weeks ago in a 15:01.61. Watson made huge progress this season in the event as he came into the year with a best time of a 15:13.97.