Tennessee Athletics Places Record 57 On Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Tennessee is represented by a department-record 57 student-athletes on the 2022 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Friday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

The women’s swimming and diving program led the way with 29 making the list. The men’s swimming and diving team followed with 20 members earning academic honors, while the women’s basketball team had seven and men’s basketball one.

UT winter sports teams collectively improved their overall total by 11 over the 46 who made the honor roll last year. Women’s swimming and diving saw a jump of eight, while men’s swimming and diving improved by seven and women’s basketball improved by two.

A total of 800 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. It includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

University of Tennessee 2022 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll Members

Men’s Basketball (1)

Victor Bailey Jr. – Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication (Master’s)

Women’s Basketball (7)

Rae Burrell – Communication Studies

Tess Darby – Finance

Keyen Green – Leadership Studies (Ph.D.)

Jessie Rennie – Therapeutic Recreation

Emily Saunders – Therapeutic Recreation

Marta Suárez – Journalism & Electronic Media

Jordan Walker – Business Administration (Master’s)

Men’s Swimming & Diving (20)

Luke Brice – Geography and History (Double Major)

Micah Chambers – Kinesiology

Brett Champlin – Supply Chain Management

Jarel Dillard – Civil Engineering

Lyubomir Epitropov – Kinesiology

Joel Giraudeau – Supply Chain Management

Michael Houlie – Finance

Will Jackson – Business

Joseph Jordan – Kinesiology

Nick McCann – Biological Sciences

Jacob McDonald – Construction Science & Ag Systems

Kayky Mota – Recreation/Sport Management

Rafael Ponce de Leon Castilla – Business Analytics

Jacob Reasor – Business

Dillon Richardson – Marketing

Keegan Richardson – Advertising

Dain Ripol – Supply Chain Management

Joey Tepper – Chemistry

Seth Thompson-Bailey – Supply Chain Management

Matthew Wade – Supply Chain Management