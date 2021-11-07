Teagan O’Dell Swims Top 15-Year Old 100 Breast in the Country by 2+ Seconds

2021 Kevin B. Perry Invite

November 4-7, 2021

Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California/

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 CA Kevin B Perry Senior Meet @RMDA v1” (search “Perry”)

US Junior National Teamer Justina Kozan won a pair of races, and 15-year old Teagan O’Dell swam two more lifetime bests on Saturday at the Kevin B. Perry Invite.

The 17-year old Mission Viejo product Kozan won the 400 IM in 4:09.16 and the 200 free in 1:46.86 on Saturday night. That makes three total wins in the meet for her so far, with the 100 free and 200 fly still to come on Sunday.

The 15-year old O’Dell continues to lift her stock this week. On Saturday, she won the 100 fly in 53.55 and finished 2nd in the 100 breast in 1:01.34 (after a 1:01.01 in prelims). Both swims are new lifetime bests by a wide margin: her previous best time in the 100 fly was a 56.22 from December, and her previous best time in the 100 breast was 1:02.38 from February 2020 – just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America.

The 100 breast time ranks her 55th all-time among 15-16s, even just barely into her time in the age group.

Along with a win in the 50 free in 22.61, and a top swim in prelims of the 500 free of 4:45.65 before scratching the final, O’Dell she is four-for-four in lifetime bests. What’s more, she ranks #1 in the 50 free, #2 in the 500 free (behind Olympian Katie Grimes), #2 in the 100 fly, and #1 time in the 100 breast (by more than two seconds) among 15-year olds this season.

O’Dell broke the 13-14 National AGe Group Record in the 200 IM earlier this year, a record held by legendary Olympian Missy Franklin, and is now on a tear in a new age group as well.

Other Notable Saturday Results: