Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sydney Pickrem and Kirill Prigoda Sign with ISL team London Roar

Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem, who completed her NCAA career last weekend, and international breaststroke staple Kirill Prigoda have signed with the International Swimming League team the London Roar, they pair announced via Instagram Thursday morning.

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that I’m signing with @isl_londonroar for @iswimleague later this year! Can’t wait to race with this incredible team!

A post shared by Sydney Pickrem🇨🇦 Texas A&M '19 (@sydneypickrem8) on

View this post on Instagram

Присоединиться к команде @adam_peaty @isl_londonroar это как присоединиться к команде @cristiano . Я имею в виду, что ты обречён быть не с самым крутым прессом в команде. 😔 Joining the @isl_londonteam of @adam_peaty is like joining the team of @cristiano. I mean, your abs won’t be the best in the team. Never..😔

A post shared by Kirill Prigoda (@kirill_prigoda) on

Pickrem, a Canada native, is a versatile IMer and breaststroker. She swam three lifetime best times in Austin last week, taking third place in the 200 IM, second in the 400 IM, and second in the 200 breast.

She represented Canada in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games, placing sixth in the 200-meter IM and 12th in the 400 IM. At the 2017 FINA World Championships, she won 400 IM bronze. At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships last summer, she scratched the 400 IM, but took second in the 200 IM.

The Russian Prigoda finished 20th in the 100 breast in Rio and won three gold medals at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships on Russia’s relay teams. He was a multi-time A-finalist in the long course edition of the meet in 2017, finishing as high as third in the 100 breast. Later that year he became a European champion in the 200 breast.

In 2018, he became a world champion, winning the 200 breast at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in world records fashion. He also earned medals on Russia’s 4×50 and 4×100 medley relays.

Captained by Britain’s Adam Peaty, the London team roster now includes:

  • Cate Campbell
  • Adam Peaty
  • Bronte Campbell
  • James Guy
  • Emma McKeon
  • Kyle Chalmers
  • Minna Atherton
  • Elijah Winnington
  • Holly Barratt
  • Alex Graham
  • Jess Hansen
  • Yuri Kisil
  • Taylor McKeown
  • Matthew Wilson
  • Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
  • Finlay Knox
  • Jeanette Ottesen
  • Cameron McEvoy
  • Kirill Prigoda
  • Sydney Pickrem

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jeff

Duncan Scott did an interview with bbc sport which suggested he’d been given British Swimming’s backing to join London Roar

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!