Sydney Pickrem and Kirill Prigoda Sign with ISL team London Roar

Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem, who completed her NCAA career last weekend, and international breaststroke staple Kirill Prigoda have signed with the International Swimming League team the London Roar, they pair announced via Instagram Thursday morning.

Pickrem, a Canada native, is a versatile IMer and breaststroker. She swam three lifetime best times in Austin last week, taking third place in the 200 IM, second in the 400 IM, and second in the 200 breast.

She represented Canada in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games, placing sixth in the 200-meter IM and 12th in the 400 IM. At the 2017 FINA World Championships, she won 400 IM bronze. At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships last summer, she scratched the 400 IM, but took second in the 200 IM.

The Russian Prigoda finished 20th in the 100 breast in Rio and won three gold medals at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships on Russia’s relay teams. He was a multi-time A-finalist in the long course edition of the meet in 2017, finishing as high as third in the 100 breast. Later that year he became a European champion in the 200 breast.

In 2018, he became a world champion, winning the 200 breast at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in world records fashion. He also earned medals on Russia’s 4×50 and 4×100 medley relays.

Captained by Britain’s Adam Peaty, the London team roster now includes: