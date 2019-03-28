FINIS Re-Signs Paralympic Gold Medalist Mallory Weggemann

LIVERMORE, Calif. – FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swimming innovation, is proud to announce the re-signing of Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann. The two-time Paralympian signed a long-term deal with the leading swim brand that extends through the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Weggemann has been a member of the FINIS team since 2013.

“What ultimately convinced us to sign Mallory in 2013 was her extraordinary perseverance,” says CEO and cofounder John Mix. “Over the past five years of working with her, she has time and again showed us her ability to conquer adversity, and remains one of the world’s leading Paralympians. When presented the opportunity to re-sign her through 2020, our choice was clear. ”

Weggemann, a competitive swimmer since she was seven years old, began her Paralympic journey at the age of 18 when a routine epidural spinal injection left her paralyzed. Despite the myriad obstacles in her path, Weggemann made the decision to return to the water just three months after her injury. She went on to break 34 American Records and 15 World Records, and won Paralympic gold in the 50m Freestyle at the 2012 London Games.

Following her first Paralympics, Weggemann experienced another setback when she sustained a life-altering injury to her left arm prior to the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. While Weggemann did compete in Rio, she had to undergo two surgeries and extensive rehabilitation since then.

“Through five years of recovery and training, FINIS has continued to support my career,” said Weggemann about her continuing relationship with the brand. “As I make my comeback for Tokyo 2020, I am beyond proud to do so as a member of Team FINIS. To work with a company who is not only a leader in the industry and supporter of the Paralympic movement, but who also has believed in me through some of the hardest years of my career gives me the confidence I need when I get behind the blocks on race day. As the first Paralympian to be sponsored by FINIS, I am also incredibly grateful for the vision and dedication this brand has for adaptive sports and supporting my journey as an athlete with a disability.”

Weggeman currently lives and trains in Minnesota and plans to finish out the rest of her Paralympic cycle there.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic gold medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.