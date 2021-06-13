Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Reader's Predict Trials: Pick'em Entry Breakdown

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Pick’em is a for fun contest, but we can also look at it as a survey on SwimSwam reader’s opinions on what will happen at trials. Let’s dive into the results.

  • The strongest favorite in any event is Katie Ledecky in the 1500 and 800 frees where only 2 entries picked some one else. And to save you the trouble of looking up who these bold souls are, I will just tell you. In the 1500 Jersey Girl picked Ashley Twitchell and P donny picked Mariah Denigan. In the 800 B-Diddy picked Leah Smith, and JimmyCasino picked Ally McHugh. Let’s see if it pays off for them.
  • The weakest favorite is Kiernan Smith who was the top pick for 1st in the men’s 200 free, but pulled only 33.9% of 1st place picks. Will Licon in the 200 breast was the only other top choice to with under 50% with 41.8% of 1st place picks. The 3rd lowest polling favorite, Madisyn Cox in the 200 IM (53.2%) has already given a hint at her form, missing the final of the 400 IM, an event where she was picked first 3.8% of the time and was the most popular second place choice with 33.9% of picks.
  • Another popular pick was eliminated this morning. Zane Grothe, the most popular runner up in the men’s 400 free (37.8%) and a popular choice to win (35.9%), did not make finals this morning.

Summary of Pick’em Entries

Men 100 Back
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Ryan Murphy 87.7% 10.5% 1.5% 0.1% 0.2%
Shaine Casas 9.4% 58.1% 22.2% 6.9% 1.7%
Matt Grevers 1.7% 19.2% 24.0% 28.6% 16.1%
Michael Andrew 0.6% 2.5% 11.4% 14.3% 11.3%
Justin Ress 0.2% 7.9% 33.1% 25.7% 19.4%
Dean Farris 0.2% 0.1% 1.2% 2.0% 4.7%
Ryan Lochte 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 0.1%
Destin Lasco 0.1% 0.0% 0.3% 0.6% 0.7%
Coleman Stewart 0.0% 0.6% 3.5% 9.1% 19.0%
Daniel Carr 0.0% 0.6% 1.7% 9.8% 18.7%
Jack Aikins 0.0% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
Hunter Tapp 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.5%
Hunter Armstrong 0.0% 0.0% 0.6% 1.5% 4.2%
Wyatt Davis 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.5%
Will Grant 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.4% 0.9%
Austin Katz 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.6%
Bryce Mefford 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.5%
Clark Beach 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.4%
Adam Chaney 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.1%
Cade Oliver 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0%
Keaton Jones 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0%
Daniel Diehl 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2%
Nicolas Albiero 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2%
Nathaniel Stoffle 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1%
Men 100 Breast
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Michael Andrew 83.1% 8.2% 6.3% 2.4% 0.5%
Andrew Wilson 10.7% 42.9% 32.9% 9.5% 1.4%
Cody Miller 3.1% 26.7% 22.6% 30.7% 10.3%
Nic Fink 2.2% 18.2% 30.6% 28.8% 12.3%
Kevin Cordes 0.5% 1.8% 3.4% 13.6% 33.2%
Will Licon 0.2% 0.2% 0.5% 1.0% 2.1%
Kevin Houseman 0.1% 0.4% 0.4%
Daniel Roy 0.1% 0.5%
Liam Bell 0.1% 0.1%
Reece Whitley 1.1% 1.7% 7.0% 16.3%
Brandon Fischer 0.5% 0.5% 2.5% 8.7%
Max McHugh 0.3% 0.3% 1.1% 2.8%
Josh Matheny 0.2% 0.7% 2.8% 9.6%
Alex Evdokimov 0.1% 0.1% 0.3%
Josh Prenot 0.1% 0.2% 1.2%
Derek Maas 0.1% 0.1%
Mitch Mason 0.1%
Tommy Cope 0.1%
Raunak Khosla 0.2%
Charlie Scheinfeld 0.1%
Dillon Hillis 0.1%
Matt Fallon 0.1%
Men 100 Fly
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Caeleb Dressel 99.2% 0.8% 0.2% 0.1% 0.2%
Michael Andrew 0.5% 34.2% 26.8% 12.2% 6.9%
Maxime Rooney 0.3% 40.0% 33.5% 14.5% 7.0%
Jack Saunderson 0.1% 0.8% 1.1% 2.4% 6.3%
Tom Shields 13.6% 15.1% 17.9% 19.0%
Jack Conger 8.3% 13.0% 27.5% 22.1%
Andrew Seliskar 1.1% 5.8% 13.8% 21.2%
Shaine Casas 1.1% 3.3% 7.4% 8.9%
Ryan Lochte 0.1%
Luca Urlando 0.6% 2.6% 3.7%
Nicolas Albiero 0.2% 0.4%
Miles Smachlo 0.1% 0.5% 1.1%
John Shebat 0.1% 0.3% 1.2%
Coleman Stewart 0.1% 0.2% 0.5%
Ryan Murphy 0.1% 0.2% 0.3%
Zach Harting 0.5% 0.8%
Ryan Held 0.2%
Danny Kovac 0.1%
Blake Manoff 0.1%
Landon Gentry 0.1%
Aiden Hayes 0.1%
Men 100 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th
Caeleb Dressel 98.6% 1.3% 0.1%
Ryan Held 0.7% 56.2% 24.1% 10.1% 4.6% 1.7% 0.2% 0.4%
Zach Apple 0.2% 15.4% 32.0% 20.3% 13.7% 8.2% 4.2% 2.0%
Nathan Adrian 0.1% 9.2% 14.6% 15.7% 21.9% 24.0% 9.5% 3.1%
Blake Pieroni 0.1% 5.3% 14.0% 23.4% 25.0% 13.6% 7.4% 3.1%
Dean Farris 0.1% 1.9% 4.0% 5.9% 9.2% 20.0% 29.9% 9.9%
Michael Andrew 0.1% 0.4% 0.3% 1.0% 1.0% 0.6% 0.7% 0.9%
Destin Lasco 0.1% 0.1%
Maxime Rooney 9.6% 9.8% 21.0% 19.3% 17.0% 11.8% 3.5%
Townley Haas 0.2% 0.2% 0.5% 1.4% 3.7% 9.3% 17.9%
Kieran Smith 0.2% 0.2% 0.8% 1.5% 2.7%
Danny Krueger 0.2% 0.1% 0.5% 0.7% 2.0% 8.1% 14.9%
Ryan Hoffer 0.1% 0.1% 0.3%
Luke Miller 0.1%
Michael Chadwick 0.4% 0.9% 1.8% 2.9% 9.8% 22.0%
Jacob Molacek 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Brooks Curry 0.1% 0.5% 1.4% 1.5% 2.7%
Bowe Becker 0.1% 0.1% 0.7% 0.2% 1.3%
Drew Kibler 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% 0.5% 0.9%
Andrew Seliskar 0.4% 0.4% 1.5% 3.0% 8.2%
Shaine Casas 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% 1.1%
Justin Ress 0.1% 0.6% 1.0% 3.0%
Jesse Novak 0.1% 0.1%
Arsenio Bustos 0.1% 0.1% 0.3%
Jack Armstrong 0.1%
Adam Chaney 0.2% 0.3% 0.9%
Jack Alexy 0.1% 0.1%
Matt Brownstead 0.1%
Jake Magahey 0.3% 0.2%
Grant House 0.1%
Jeff Newkirk 0.1%
Cody Bybee 0.1%
Matt Grevers 0.1%
Men 1500 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Bobby Finke 82.5% 12.8% 4.1% 0.3%
Zane Grothe 8.9% 39.8% 38.2% 8.7% 2.8%
Jordan Wilimovsky 8.2% 43.2% 34.3% 10.6% 2.1%
Michael Brinegar 0.1% 2.9% 16.2% 51.8% 15.4%
Ross Dant 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.8% 2.0%
Will Gallant 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 1.7% 6.2%
Ivan Puskovitch 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Arik Katz 0.6% 4.4% 18.5% 48.7%
Jack Collins 0.2% 0.8% 3.0% 9.2%
James Plage 0.1% 0.3% 1.1% 5.0%
Owen Lloyd 0.1%
Charlie Clark 0.5% 0.4% 1.2%
David Johnston 0.1% 0.9% 2.1%
Brennan Gravley 0.1% 0.7% 1.6%
David Heron 0.1% 0.6% 1.7%
Andrew Abruzzo 0.1% 0.3% 0.9%
Chris Wieser 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Liam Custer 0.1% 0.1%
Josh Parent 0.1%
Brooks Fail 0.2% 0.3%
Dylan Porges 0.1% 0.1%
Cole Kuster 0.1%
Connor Hunt 0.1%
Lance Norris 0.1%
Mikey Calvillo 0.1%
Will Roberts 0.1%
Men 200 Back
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Ryan Murphy 93.0% 6.2% 0.8% 0.1%
Shaine Casas 5.4% 74.3% 15.0% 3.4% 1.1%
Austin Katz 1.2% 16.0% 58.3% 11.1% 7.0%
Ryan Lochte 0.2% 1.2% 0.7% 2.5% 4.4%
Daniel Carr 0.1% 0.5% 4.6% 17.0% 20.8%
Destin Lasco 0.1% 0.5% 2.4% 1.6% 2.0%
Wyatt Davis 0.1% 1.4% 3.0% 6.0%
Bryce Mefford 0.6% 9.7% 30.0% 26.7%
Clark Beach 0.5% 6.4% 27.2% 24.4%
Nick Alexander 0.1% 0.3% 0.9% 0.8%
Blake Hanna 0.1% 0.1%
Nicolas Albiero 0.3% 1.9% 3.7%
Ian Grum 0.3% 0.8% 1.7%
Will Grant 0.2% 0.3%
Sam Stewart 0.1% 0.5%
Jack Aikins 0.1% 0.1%
Colby Mefford 0.1%
Ethan Beach 0.3%
Kieran Smith 0.1%
Nick Simons 0.1%
Peter Larson 0.1%
Men 200 Breast
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Will Licon 41.8% 28.2% 18.7% 5.4% 2.3%
Andrew Wilson 27.6% 22.2% 24.4% 13.5% 4.7%
Nic Fink 19.7% 23.6% 22.4% 16.7% 6.6%
Josh Prenot 5.5% 7.8% 15.1% 24.4% 17.9%
Cody Miller 2.6% 8.9% 6.9% 13.8% 18.8%
Daniel Roy 1.3% 4.0% 5.2% 11.5% 18.7%
Josh Matheny 0.5% 1.4% 3.1% 4.0% 8.0%
Kevin Cordes 0.5% 0.6% 0.9% 2.3% 5.8%
Reece Whitley 0.3% 2.8% 2.7% 8.0% 14.6%
Chase Kalisz 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.4%
Max McHugh 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Jake Foster 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% 1.3%
Matt Fallon 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.4%
Aj Pouch 0.1% 0.2%
Brandon Fischer 0.3%
Alex Evdokimov 0.1%
Men 200 Fly
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Luca Urlando 74.4% 12.0% 7.4% 3.1% 1.2%
Trenton Julian 12.2% 29.2% 18.0% 16.1% 11.3%
Zach Harting 6.0% 23.9% 33.4% 18.3% 9.3%
Caeleb Dressel 2.9% 3.4% 2.8% 2.8% 1.9%
Tom Shields 2.3% 13.7% 12.0% 15.0% 16.2%
Nicolas Albiero 1.4% 9.1% 13.3% 19.2% 16.3%
Chase Kalisz 0.7% 3.4% 3.3% 5.8% 7.0%
Gunnar Bentz 0.1% 1.1% 1.6% 4.0% 7.9%
Brooks Fail 0.1% 0.8% 1.6% 4.2% 6.0%
Miles Smachlo 2.0% 5.7% 9.7% 17.4%
Jack Conger 0.9% 0.4% 0.8% 0.5%
Zach Brown 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% 1.0%
Jack Saunderson 0.2% 0.3%
Carson Foster 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.5%
Corey Gambardella 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Matthew Fenlon 0.2% 0.2% 0.4%
Justin Wright 0.6% 2.1%
Brendan Burns 0.2%
Aiden Hayes 0.1%
Gabriel Jett 0.1%
Jay Litherland 0.1%
Landon Gentry 0.1%
Van Mathias 0.1%
Men 200 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th
Kieran Smith 33.9% 23.6% 17.2% 9.4% 5.5% 2.5% 2.2% 0.9%
Townley Haas 33.6% 22.2% 22.6% 9.5% 5.2% 2.1% 1.6% 0.6%
Andrew Seliskar 23.2% 33.2% 27.2% 9.0% 3.1% 0.9% 0.5% 0.4%
Blake Pieroni 2.7% 7.6% 10.9% 27.9% 20.1% 11.7% 7.1% 3.8%
Caeleb Dressel 2.5% 4.5% 5.6% 10.3% 7.7% 8.5% 3.5% 3.3%
Dean Farris 2.3% 5.4% 8.3% 14.4% 14.4% 15.7% 11.3% 8.2%
Luca Urlando 0.8% 1.8% 2.8% 6.0% 9.3% 11.1% 14.2% 12.8%
Zach Apple 0.5% 0.9% 2.8% 7.1% 15.9% 17.3% 17.9% 12.3%
Maxime Rooney 0.1% 0.3% 0.7% 2.5% 6.1% 7.8% 13.3% 17.1%
Drew Kibler 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% 1.5% 3.8% 7.5% 9.2% 14.5%
Destin Lasco 0.1%
Luke Miller 0.1%
Preston Forst 0.1%
Zane Grothe 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.4% 0.5% 0.9%
Jake Magahey 0.3% 0.6% 1.4% 4.0% 5.6% 8.7% 8.8%
Patrick Callan 0.3% 0.1% 0.6% 1.3%
Carson Foster 0.2% 0.9% 2.8% 5.3% 6.0% 8.8%
Jack Conger 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.5% 0.4%
Ryan Lochte 0.1% 0.7% 1.6% 0.6% 1.1%
Trenton Julian 0.1% 0.5% 0.8% 1.0% 2.4%
Colton Paulson 0.1%
Grant House 0.2% 0.4% 0.5% 0.8%
Ryan Held 0.2% 0.1%
Trey Freeman 0.1% 0.3% 0.5%
Julian Hill 0.3% 0.1% 0.4%
Jeff Newkirk 0.1% 0.1%
Shaine Casas 0.1% 0.1%
Michael Cotter 0.1%
Mitch D’Arrigo 0.1% 0.1%
Sean Grieshop 0.1%
Cody Bybee 0.2%
Jake Mitchell 0.1%
Jay Litherland 0.1%
Patrick Sammon 0.1%
Men 200 IM
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Michael Andrew 58.1% 20.5% 11.9% 6.3% 1.7%
Chase Kalisz 28.1% 29.6% 27.3% 9.7% 2.0%
Ryan Lochte 5.4% 21.2% 14.4% 23.9% 16.6%
Carson Foster 5.3% 22.2% 30.4% 25.0% 9.9%
Andrew Seliskar 1.3% 3.2% 7.4% 12.7% 25.1%
Caeleb Dressel 1.1% 1.2% 0.5% 0.5% 0.8%
Shaine Casas 0.5% 1.2% 2.6% 4.8% 9.5%
Abrahm DeVine 0.1% 0.8% 5.1% 14.1% 22.8%
Kieran Smith 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 1.1%
Destin Lasco 0.1%
Sam Stewart 0.1% 0.3% 1.3% 5.4%
Jake Foster 0.1% 0.5% 0.9%
Josh Prenot 0.1% 0.8% 1.6%
Jay Litherland 0.1% 0.3%
Will Licon 0.3% 1.5%
Trenton Julian 0.4%
Gunnar Bentz 0.2%
Grant Sanders 0.1%
Kamal Muhammad 0.1%
Men 400 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Kieran Smith 61.0% 28.9% 8.0% 1.6% 0.2%
Zane Grothe 35.9% 37.8% 19.5% 3.6% 1.0%
Jake Mitchell 1.2% 7.0% 22.8% 33.9% 14.5%
Jake Magahey 0.9% 21.9% 27.4% 10.4% 7.3%
Mitch D’Arrigo 0.3% 1.0% 7.4% 12.7% 22.2%
Townley Haas 0.2% 0.9% 1.3% 1.3% 1.0%
Eric Knowles 0.1% 1.4% 6.4% 16.9% 19.4%
Trenton Julian 0.1% 0.2% 1.7% 5.7% 7.1%
Luca Urlando 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.5%
Ivan Puskovitch 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Preston Forst 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Colton Paulson 0.1%
James Plage 0.1%
Andrew Abruzzo 0.4% 3.1% 6.2% 12.7%
Trey Freeman 0.1% 1.0% 4.4% 7.3%
Brooks Fail 0.1% 0.2% 0.8% 2.5%
Grant Shoults 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% 0.8%
Patrick Callan 0.3% 0.6% 1.8%
Zach Yeadon 0.2% 0.9% 0.7%
Chris Wieser 0.1% 0.3% 0.3%
Brice Barrieault 0.1%
Ross Dant 0.3%
Michael Brinegar 0.1% 0.3%
Charlie Clark 0.1%
Coby Carrozza 0.1%
Jack Collins 0.1%
Will Roberts 0.1%
Men 400 IM
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Chase Kalisz 42.3% 25.3% 20.6% 6.5% 3.0%
Jay Litherland 31.6% 31.9% 28.7% 5.4% 0.9%
Carson Foster 23.3% 34.0% 30.2% 9.6% 1.7%
Bobby Finke 1.2% 3.3% 9.1% 35.0% 20.5%
Charlie Swanson 0.6% 3.0% 5.5% 24.0% 26.8%
Ryan Lochte 0.5% 1.2% 1.5% 3.0% 3.7%
Kieran Smith 0.4% 0.8% 2.4% 4.5% 8.4%
Michael Daly 0.1% 0.1%
Sean Grieshop 0.3% 1.3% 8.8% 20.7%
Jake Foster 0.2% 0.4% 2.6% 11.0%
Sam Stewart 0.1% 0.1% 0.9%
Kevin Vargas 0.1% 0.2% 0.9%
David Johnston 0.1% 0.1%
Josh Parent 0.1%
Gunnar Bentz 0.4% 0.5%
Grant Sanders 0.1% 0.1%
Mikey Calvillo 0.1%
Jason Louser 0.4%
Raunak Khosla 0.1%
Tyler Kopp 0.1%
Men 50 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Caeleb Dressel 97.3% 2.5% 0.2%
Michael Andrew 2.0% 48.9% 30.5% 11.1% 4.2%
Nathan Adrian 0.4% 10.9% 17.1% 26.0% 24.7%
Ryan Held 0.2% 30.9% 30.6% 23.4% 8.5%
Zach Apple 0.1% 2.4% 12.5% 20.2% 26.8%
Destin Lasco 0.1%
David Curtiss 3.4% 7.3% 13.4% 17.0%
Tony Ervin 0.6% 0.2% 0.7% 1.7%
Blake Pieroni 0.2% 0.5% 0.9% 2.7%
Dean Farris 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Ryan Hoffer 0.1% 0.1% 0.5%
Erik Risolvato 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Michael Chadwick 0.5% 2.9% 8.9%
Bowe Becker 0.3% 0.3% 2.5%
Adam Chaney 0.1% 0.4% 0.7%
August Lamb 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Payton Sorenson 0.2% 0.3%
Justin Ress 0.1% 0.4%
Drew Kibler 0.1%
Colin Wright 0.2%
Austin Surhoff 0.1%
Jack Armstrong 0.1%
Jeremy Graunke 0.1%
Mihalis Deliyiannis 0.1%
Mitchell Whyte 0.1%
PJ Dunne 0.1%
Men 800 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Bobby Finke 79.2% 14.6% 5.2% 0.4% 0.4%
Zane Grothe 11.8% 43.3% 31.8% 7.3% 3.0%
Jordan Wilimovsky 7.5% 33.0% 44.0% 9.9% 3.5%
Kieran Smith 0.7% 1.5% 1.6% 2.8% 4.9%
Michael Brinegar 0.4% 2.0% 4.6% 26.1% 22.0%
Andrew Abruzzo 0.2% 0.5% 4.9% 19.9% 24.0%
Ross Dant 0.2% 0.3% 0.9% 3.4% 7.5%
Eric Knowles 0.1% 0.5% 1.4% 2.9%
Jake Magahey 3.6% 3.8% 12.2% 8.6%
Jake Mitchell 1.0% 2.2% 14.0% 17.9%
Will Gallant 0.1% 0.1% 0.8% 1.4%
David Johnston 0.1% 0.1%
Ivan Puskovitch 0.1% 0.1%
Arik Katz 0.2% 1.0% 1.7%
Connor Hunt 0.1%
Brooks Fail 0.4% 0.8%
Zach Yeadon 0.1% 0.3%
Jack Collins 0.1% 0.2%
Charlie Clark 0.1% 0.1%
Grant Davis 0.1%
Josh Parent 0.1%
Mitch D’Arrigo 0.5%
Chris Wieser 0.2%
Liam Custer 0.1%
Will Roberts 0.1%
Women 100 Back
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Regan Smith 91.7% 6.8% 1.3% 0.3%
Olivia Smoliga 6.1% 60.6% 22.1% 7.1% 2.3%
Kathleen Baker 0.8% 9.6% 20.5% 15.3% 18.6%
Phoebe Bacon 0.6% 9.3% 23.6% 28.7% 16.8%
Rhyan White 0.3% 9.0% 20.8% 27.6% 22.2%
Claire Curzan 0.3% 3.7% 9.9% 16.1% 24.1%
Katharine Berkoff 0.2% 0.7% 0.8% 2.7% 9.5%
Amy Bilquist 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% 1.5%
Beata Nelson 0.1% 0.2% 0.1%
Lisa Bratton 0.1% 0.1%
Kennedy Noble 0.1%
Isabelle Stadden 0.4% 0.7% 3.4%
Catie Deloof 0.2% 0.2% 0.5%
Alex Walsh 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Ali Deloof 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Josephine Fuller 0.1%
Gretchen Walsh 0.3% 0.3%
Isabel Ivey 0.1%
Levenia Sim 0.1%
Annabel Crush 0.1%
Emma Karam 0.1%
Justine Murdock 0.1%
Rye Ulett 0.1%
Zoe Dixon 0.1%
Women 100 Breast
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Lilly King 98.9% 0.6% 0.2%
Annie Lazor 0.5% 59.8% 30.1% 7.6% 0.9%
Lydia Jacoby 0.2% 26.1% 20.5% 30.0% 13.1%
Molly Hannis 0.1% 9.5% 36.0% 29.6% 13.5%
Emily Escobedo 0.1% 1.1% 4.4% 14.5% 26.3%
Miranda Tucker 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% 0.5% 3.1%
Zoe Skirboll 0.1% 0.1%
Heather Maccausland 0.1% 0.1%
Kaitlyn Dobler 1.8% 5.6% 10.2% 24.7%
Bethany Galat 0.4% 2.0% 4.9% 10.0%
Zoie Hartman 0.2% 1.4% 3.4%
Rachel Bernhardt 0.1% 0.2% 0.1%
Abby Arens 0.1%
Noelle Peplowski 0.1%
Micah Sumrall 0.5% 0.5% 2.8%
Emily Weiss 0.2% 0.4% 1.3%
Aubree Brouwer 0.1%
Jaycee Yegher 0.1% 0.2%
Allie Raab 0.1% 0.1%
Lucy Thomas 0.1%
Emma Weber 0.2%
Ellie Andrews 0.1%
Grace Rainey 0.1%
Taylor Steele 0.1%
Women 100 Fly
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Claire Curzan 72.4% 16.3% 7.6% 2.4% 0.5%
Torri Huske 10.9% 40.0% 28.0% 12.3% 4.4%
Kelsi Dahlia 10.2% 24.3% 24.2% 25.0% 11.5%
Regan Smith 5.3% 14.8% 28.5% 27.1% 9.7%
Katie McLaughlin 0.7% 2.3% 6.6% 15.7% 30.0%
Kate Douglass 0.1% 1.6% 3.6% 11.7% 25.5%
Gretchen Walsh 0.1% 0.2% 0.8% 3.8% 12.6%
Lillie Nordmann 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 0.9%
Olivia Bray 0.1% 0.2% 0.7%
Kylee Alons 0.1%
Mallory Comerford 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% 0.5%
Sarah Gibson 0.1% 0.2%
Aly Tetzloff 0.1% 0.5% 1.8%
Beata Nelson 0.1% 0.4% 1.5%
Katie Drabot 0.1% 0.1%
Megan Pulley 0.1%
Erika Brown 0.3%
Alena Kraus 0.1%
Leah Gingrich 0.1%
Linnea Mack 0.1%
Rhyan White 0.1%
Gabi Albiero 0.1%
Madeline Banic 0.1%
Phoebe Bacon 0.1%
Women 100 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th
Simone Manuel 94.1% 4.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.1%
Abbey Weitzeil 2.4% 43.6% 24.1% 15.7% 6.9% 2.4% 1.8% 0.6%
Mallory Comerford 1.5% 20.8% 20.2% 11.5% 7.6% 6.0% 6.1% 5.1%
Claire Curzan 1.0% 9.3% 15.8% 21.9% 16.8% 13.9% 8.6% 4.1%
Torri Huske 0.5% 12.8% 18.1% 16.8% 14.4% 12.2% 9.0% 5.6%
Erika Brown 0.4% 5.0% 12.1% 16.4% 20.3% 14.5% 11.8% 6.1%
Gretchen Walsh 0.1% 0.9% 3.4% 6.6% 13.7% 18.1% 20.6% 13.0%
Kylee Alons 0.1% 0.1%
Katie Ledecky 2.3% 2.8% 5.9% 6.7% 11.2% 8.7% 10.2%
Olivia Smoliga 0.4% 1.5% 1.6% 5.6% 8.1% 10.2% 12.6%
Kate Douglass 0.1% 0.4% 0.5% 0.6% 1.9% 2.3% 5.8%
Kelsi Dahlia 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% 0.6%
Catie Deloof 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.4% 1.4%
Allison Schmitt 0.6% 1.5% 3.6% 5.7% 9.4% 13.2%
Linnea Mack 0.4% 0.5% 2.8% 3.7% 7.4% 14.5%
Katie McLaughlin 0.1% 0.2% 0.5% 0.7% 1.8% 2.7%
Gabby DeLoof 0.1% 0.4%
Ali Deloof 0.1% 0.1%
Isabel Ivey 0.1% 0.1% 0.3%
Natalie Hinds 0.4% 0.7% 0.9% 3.3%
Amanda Weir 0.1% 0.1%
Amy Tang 0.1% 0.2%
Erin Gemmell 0.1% 0.1%
Justina Kozan 0.1%
Paige Madden 0.1%
Beata Nelson 0.2%
Bella Sims 0.1%
Women 1500 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Katie Ledecky 99.8% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1%
Ashley Twichell 0.1% 27.2% 44.6% 19.7% 5.2%
Mariah Denigan 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% 0.9%
Erica Sullivan 52.3% 26.0% 12.6% 5.0%
Ally McHugh 10.0% 17.6% 42.2% 14.0%
Leah Smith 8.7% 6.1% 7.7% 12.3%
Sierra Schmidt 0.9% 2.8% 9.4% 38.1%
Haley Anderson 0.4% 2.1% 5.9% 14.3%
Katie Grimes 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% 1.5%
Kensey McMahon 0.1% 0.3% 1.4% 6.1%
Chase Travis 0.1% 0.1% 0.8%
Madelyn Donohoe 0.1% 0.5%
Kristen Stege 0.1% 0.4%
Amanda Nunan 0.2%
Paige McKenna 0.2%
Paige Kuwata 0.2%
Claire Weinstein 0.1%
Cavan Gormsen 0.1%
Kaitlynn Sims 0.1%
Erin Gemmell 0.1%
Women 200 Back
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Regan Smith 96.4% 3.1% 0.4% 0.1% 0.1%
Phoebe Bacon 2.1% 63.5% 22.9% 7.9% 2.2%
Kathleen Baker 1.2% 23.5% 25.7% 20.3% 11.6%
Rhyan White 0.1% 7.1% 33.3% 31.9% 13.3%
Isabelle Stadden 0.1% 1.4% 11.1% 22.3% 31.8%
Josephine Fuller 0.1%
Alex Walsh 0.4% 2.0% 8.1% 15.2%
Lisa Bratton 0.4% 1.9% 4.5% 10.9%
Hali Flickinger 0.2% 1.6% 2.0% 6.1%
Katharine Berkoff 0.2% 0.4% 1.0% 3.4%
Claire Curzan 0.1% 0.3% 0.5% 1.2%
Beata Nelson 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Zoe Dixon 0.1%
Jo Jo Ramey 0.2% 0.6% 1.7%
Rye Ulett 0.2% 0.5% 1.7%
Callie Dickinson 0.1%
Kennedy Noble 0.1%
Amy Bilquist 0.1% 0.1%
Emma Karam 0.1%
Emma Atkinson 0.2%
Lucie Nordmann 0.1%
Natalie Mannion 0.1%
Katie Grimes 0.1%
Women 200 Breast
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Lilly King 60.0% 30.4% 8.0% 1.6%
Annie Lazor 36.9% 53.1% 7.9% 1.1% 0.3%
Emily Escobedo 1.5% 7.6% 36.3% 29.8% 12.1%
Bethany Galat 1.4% 7.2% 33.0% 35.8% 15.0%
Abby Arens 0.2% 0.1% 0.8% 2.8%
Aislyn Barnett 0.1% 0.1%
Madisyn Cox 1.2% 10.8% 18.7% 34.3%
Micah Sumrall 0.5% 2.4% 8.0% 21.0%
Noelle Peplowski 0.1%
Vanessa Pearl 0.8% 1.3% 5.5%
Miranda Tucker 0.2% 0.7% 1.7%
Ella Nelson 0.2% 0.6% 2.8%
Lydia Jacoby 0.2% 0.4% 1.7%
Kaitlyn Dobler 0.1%
Zoe Dixon 0.1%
Zoe Bartel 0.5% 0.7%
Molly Hannis 0.3% 0.5%
Gillian Davey 0.1% 0.3%
Anna Keating 0.1% 0.1%
Bailey Bonnett 0.1% 0.1%
Ellie Andrews 0.1% 0.1%
Emily Weiss 0.4%
Isabelle Odgers 0.2%
Letitia Sim 0.1%
Hannah Marinovich 0.1%
Rachel Bernhardt 0.1%
Gracie Weyant 0.1%
Women 200 Fly
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Hali Flickinger 70.4% 26.0% 3.1% 0.3%
Regan Smith 28.7% 60.0% 7.1% 1.6% 0.5%
Lillie Nordmann 0.2% 2.0% 13.0% 31.1% 25.1%
Charlotte Hook 0.2% 0.7% 8.6% 12.9% 18.3%
Katie Drabot 0.1% 9.3% 54.7% 21.8% 8.8%
Torri Huske 0.1% 0.3% 1.1% 2.7% 3.0%
Olivia Bray 0.1% 0.3% 0.5% 1.4%
Leah Gingrich 0.1% 0.2% 0.6% 1.0%
Grace Sheble 0.1%
Megan Pulley 0.1%
Dakota Luther 1.4% 9.7% 21.5% 28.2%
Olivia Carter 0.2% 1.2% 4.2% 7.8%
Kelly Pash 0.2% 0.5% 2.3% 4.6%
Taylor Pike 0.2% 0.1% 0.6%
Katie Crom 0.1% 0.1% 0.3%
Tess Howley 0.1% 0.3%
Lindsay Looney 0.1% 0.1%
Brooke Forde 0.1%
Kate McCarville 0.1%
Callie Dickinson 0.1%
Summer Smith 0.1%
Lucy Bell 0.1%
Women 200 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th
Katie Ledecky 97.6% 2.0% 0.2%
Simone Manuel 1.2% 42.5% 22.9% 13.9% 6.7% 3.6% 1.6% 1.1%
Allison Schmitt 1.0% 30.8% 31.4% 16.9% 7.9% 3.9% 3.1% 1.7%
Katie McLaughlin 0.2% 11.8% 18.8% 21.8% 17.6% 10.1% 7.2% 4.0%
Madisyn Cox 0.1% 1.7% 3.4% 6.9% 13.4% 19.2% 18.3% 10.5%
Paige Madden 4.7% 5.3% 6.0% 7.9% 10.1% 14.0% 16.8%
Olivia Smoliga 4.0% 10.5% 17.7% 19.1% 10.8% 9.1% 4.5%
Leah Smith 1.0% 4.7% 11.4% 17.4% 20.2% 16.7% 8.3%
Melanie Margalis 0.4% 0.7% 1.2% 2.2% 5.8% 4.1% 4.6%
Torri Huske 0.3% 0.4% 0.5% 0.3% 0.8% 1.9% 2.8%
Mallory Comerford 0.3% 0.2% 1.2% 0.7% 2.2% 1.6% 4.0%
Hali Flickinger 0.2% 0.8% 1.5% 3.0% 6.3% 10.4% 13.2%
Gabby DeLoof 0.1% 0.4% 0.4% 1.1% 2.0% 6.0% 12.8%
Emma Nordin 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 1.4% 2.0% 3.1% 7.0%
Erika Brown 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% 0.8% 1.4% 1.6% 3.9%
Claire Tuggle 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.4% 0.3% 1.2%
Catie Deloof 0.1% 0.1%
Brooke Forde 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% 0.9%
Justina Kozan 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 1.0%
Abbey Weitzeil 0.1% 0.3% 0.5%
Emma Weyant 0.3% 0.2% 0.4%
Erin Gemmell 0.2%
Bella Sims 0.1% 0.2% 0.1%
Kelly Pash 0.1% 0.2%
Claire Rasmus 0.1%
Miranda Heckman 0.1%
Isabel Ivey 0.2%
Katie Drabot 0.1%
Lillie Nordmann 0.1%
Talia Bates 0.1%
Women 200 IM
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Madisyn Cox 53.2% 26.5% 14.4% 3.7% 1.2%
Melanie Margalis 27.5% 33.3% 23.8% 8.7% 2.9%
Kathleen Baker 12.3% 18.3% 20.2% 16.7% 12.4%
Alex Walsh 6.4% 15.5% 29.0% 27.4% 11.8%
Kate Douglass 0.5% 4.5% 8.9% 27.0% 33.2%
Torri Huske 0.1% 0.9% 2.7% 11.2% 22.1%
Zoe Dixon 0.1%
Justina Kozan 0.5% 0.2% 1.1% 5.6%
Julia Poole 0.2% 0.2%
Meghan Small 0.1% 0.5% 2.3% 6.0%
Evie Pfeifer 0.1% 0.1% 0.4% 1.2%
Brooke Forde 0.1% 0.4% 0.5%
Caroline Theil 0.1%
Grace Sheble 0.1%
Beata Nelson 0.1% 0.6%
Phoebe Bacon 0.1% 0.1%
Emma Barksdale 0.4% 0.7%
Bethany Galat 0.4% 0.4%
Vanessa Pearl 0.3% 0.4%
Leah Hayes 0.1% 0.4%
Kate McCarville 0.1%
Katie Grimes 0.1%
Allie Raab 0.5%
Women 400 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Katie Ledecky 99.7% 0.5%
Leah Smith 0.2% 86.6% 11.2% 1.6% 0.2%
Erica Sullivan 0.1% 1.1% 17.8% 31.9% 24.2%
Emma Nordin 10.6% 52.8% 21.8% 8.2%
Kaersten Meitz 0.2% 6.8% 18.5% 19.9%
Ally McHugh 0.2% 6.3% 13.2% 19.1%
Haley Anderson 0.2% 1.4% 1.9% 7.6%
Paige Madden 0.2% 1.3% 3.3% 4.8%
Ashley Twichell 0.2% 1.0% 2.0% 4.8%
Sierra Schmidt 0.2% 0.3% 0.7% 3.9%
Claire Tuggle 0.1% 0.9% 3.7% 4.8%
Emma Weyant 0.1% 0.2% 1.0% 1.4%
Rachel Stege 0.1% 0.2% 0.8%
Katie Grimes 0.1% 0.1%
Brooke Forde 0.1% 0.1%
Morgan Tankersley 0.1%
Erica Laning 0.1%
Cavan Gormsen 0.1%
Women 400 IM
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Melanie Margalis 87.7% 7.3% 2.7% 1.6% 0.2%
Madisyn Cox 3.8% 33.9% 23.4% 14.1% 13.1%
Emma Weyant 3.8% 22.0% 27.2% 23.1% 12.1%
Brooke Forde 1.7% 19.1% 21.1% 22.8% 16.4%
Hali Flickinger 1.4% 10.1% 12.1% 15.6% 20.5%
Leah Smith 1.1% 4.2% 9.6% 14.2% 18.7%
Ally McHugh 0.2% 2.8% 3.3% 5.7% 11.4%
Kay Sargent 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 1.0% 2.7%
Evie Pfeifer 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% 0.4% 1.7%
Zoe Dixon 0.1%
Isabel Gormley 0.2% 0.1% 0.3% 1.3%
Katie Grimes 0.2% 0.4% 0.9%
Kathryn Ackerman 0.1% 0.2%
Justina Kozan 0.5% 0.4%
Lauren Poole 0.1% 0.1%
Summer Smith 0.1% 0.1%
Leah Hayes 0.1%
Katie Crom 0.1%
Kate Moore 0.1%
Vanessa Pearl 0.1%
Claire Tuggle 0.1%
Emma Barksdale 0.1%
Women 50 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Simone Manuel 72.1% 22.5% 3.8% 1.3%
Claire Curzan 24.1% 43.4% 19.9% 7.5% 2.5%
Abbey Weitzeil 2.5% 21.5% 35.9% 22.0% 9.3%
Torri Huske 0.5% 6.9% 26.3% 34.6% 16.3%
Erika Brown 0.5% 1.5% 3.6% 9.3% 18.4%
Kate Douglass 0.1% 2.8% 7.8% 18.1% 29.3%
Gretchen Walsh 0.1% 1.0% 1.8% 4.9% 15.4%
Kylee Alons 0.1%
Madison Kennedy 0.2% 0.9%
Olivia Smoliga 0.1% 0.7% 1.2% 3.8%
Mallory Comerford 0.1% 0.1% 0.6%
Catie Deloof 0.2% 0.5% 1.7%
Maxine Parker 0.1% 1.0%
Linnea Mack 0.1% 0.5%
Aly Tetzloff 0.1%
Camille Spink 0.1%
Amanda Weir 0.1%
Natalie Hinds 0.1%
Kelsi Dahlia 0.1%
Ali Deloof 0.1%
Women 800 Free
1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Katie Ledecky 99.8% 0.5% 0.1% 0.1%
Leah Smith 0.1% 90.5% 6.1% 2.3% 0.7%
Ally McHugh 0.1% 3.0% 31.6% 32.4% 19.5%
Bella Sims 2.6% 14.6% 16.1% 25.4%
Erica Sullivan 2.3% 37.1% 28.8% 13.8%
Emma Nordin 0.7% 3.6% 4.9% 7.8%
Ashley Twichell 0.1% 3.3% 6.3% 11.5%
Haley Anderson 0.1% 0.5% 2.0% 4.0%
Emma Weyant 0.1% 0.2% 0.7% 1.9%
Chase Travis 0.2% 0.1% 0.1%
Kensey McMahon 0.1% 0.1% 0.6%
Paige Madden 0.1% 0.1% 0.2%
Olivia McMurray 0.1% 0.2%
Katie Grimes 0.1% 0.1%
Claire Tuggle 0.1%
Kristen Stege 0.1%
Madelyn Donohoe 0.1%
Kaersten Meitz 0.1%

AJ Pouch
35 minutes ago

Not even gonna lie… I’m surprised I even got votes let’s gooo

GATOR CHOMP 🐊
Reply to  AJ Pouch
19 minutes ago

Insane swim this morning dude

Steve Nolan
23 minutes ago

Destin Lasco is very bullish on his chances.

Also, NO ONE picked Jay Litherland to win the 400 IM!?

EMH16
Reply to  Steve Nolan
17 minutes ago

I know I did, and upon glancing at the spreadsheet on the other pickem article, so did a few others. Think it might just be a typo in the chart.

Andrew Mering
Author
Reply to  Steve Nolan
9 minutes ago

People did pick Litherland. It was the top row in the spreadsheet, so Excel called it a header and didn’t include in the pivot data. I fixed this and updated the article.

Hswimmer
Reply to  Steve Nolan
1 minute ago

I did

Penguin
14 minutes ago

Whoever picked Lasco to win all his events… I love you.

