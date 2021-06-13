SwimSwam Reader’s Predict Trials: Pick’em Entry Breakdown

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 19-year-old Carson Foster (pictured) has put himself in position to qualify for his first Olympic team tonight in the men’s 400 individual medley.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz Scratches 400 IM 2016 Rio Olympian Gunnar Bentz has decided to not contest his No. 6 prelims seed in tonight’s 400 IM final. He will have the 200 fly/IM later this week.

USA Swimming Olympic Trials Day 1: What Does It Take to Make It Back? It was tougher to make it back for a second swim for three of five today’s events than it was in 2016, with both 400 IMs being the exceptions.

USA Trials Olimpici: Le Foto Delle Batterie Del Day1 Ai Trials Olimpici USA Il fotografo di Swimswam Jack Spitser trasformerà le emozioni in immagini. Ecco a voi le foto delle batterie del Day 1

Watch Michael Andrew Break the 100 Breast American Record at 58.19 The race video for Michael Andrew’s 58.19 100 breast American record is now live, where he leads tonight’s semi-finals seeds.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 1 Prelims Photo Vault US Olympic Swimming Trials kicked off this morning with many epic battles, and SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture it all.

Andrew Wilson Posts New PB 58.80 100 Breast, Now #3 American All-Time The 27-year-old swimming out of Athens Bulldogs clocked a new personal best of 58.80 in this morning’s prelims, taking the 2nd spot for tonight’s semifinals.