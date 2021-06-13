SwimSwam Reader’s Predict Trials: Pick’em Entry Breakdown

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Wave II Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Links
- Wave II Live Results
Pick’em is a for fun contest, but we can also look at it as a survey on SwimSwam reader’s opinions on what will happen at trials. Let’s dive into the results.
- The strongest favorite in any event is Katie Ledecky in the 1500 and 800 frees where only 2 entries picked some one else. And to save you the trouble of looking up who these bold souls are, I will just tell you. In the 1500 Jersey Girl picked Ashley Twitchell and P donny picked Mariah Denigan. In the 800 B-Diddy picked Leah Smith, and JimmyCasino picked Ally McHugh. Let’s see if it pays off for them.
- The weakest favorite is Kiernan Smith who was the top pick for 1st in the men’s 200 free, but pulled only 33.9% of 1st place picks. Will Licon in the 200 breast was the only other top choice to with under 50% with 41.8% of 1st place picks. The 3rd lowest polling favorite, Madisyn Cox in the 200 IM (53.2%) has already given a hint at her form, missing the final of the 400 IM, an event where she was picked first 3.8% of the time and was the most popular second place choice with 33.9% of picks.
- Another popular pick was eliminated this morning. Zane Grothe, the most popular runner up in the men’s 400 free (37.8%) and a popular choice to win (35.9%), did not make finals this morning.
Summary of Pick’em Entries
|Men 100 Back
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Ryan Murphy
|87.7%
|10.5%
|1.5%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Shaine Casas
|9.4%
|58.1%
|22.2%
|6.9%
|1.7%
|Matt Grevers
|1.7%
|19.2%
|24.0%
|28.6%
|16.1%
|Michael Andrew
|0.6%
|2.5%
|11.4%
|14.3%
|11.3%
|Justin Ress
|0.2%
|7.9%
|33.1%
|25.7%
|19.4%
|Dean Farris
|0.2%
|0.1%
|1.2%
|2.0%
|4.7%
|Ryan Lochte
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Coleman Stewart
|0.0%
|0.6%
|3.5%
|9.1%
|19.0%
|Daniel Carr
|0.0%
|0.6%
|1.7%
|9.8%
|18.7%
|Jack Aikins
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hunter Tapp
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Hunter Armstrong
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.6%
|1.5%
|4.2%
|Wyatt Davis
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Will Grant
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0.9%
|Austin Katz
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Bryce Mefford
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Clark Beach
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Adam Chaney
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Cade Oliver
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Keaton Jones
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Daniel Diehl
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Nicolas Albiero
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Nathaniel Stoffle
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Men 100 Breast
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Michael Andrew
|83.1%
|8.2%
|6.3%
|2.4%
|0.5%
|Andrew Wilson
|10.7%
|42.9%
|32.9%
|9.5%
|1.4%
|Cody Miller
|3.1%
|26.7%
|22.6%
|30.7%
|10.3%
|Nic Fink
|2.2%
|18.2%
|30.6%
|28.8%
|12.3%
|Kevin Cordes
|0.5%
|1.8%
|3.4%
|13.6%
|33.2%
|Will Licon
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|1.0%
|2.1%
|Kevin Houseman
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Daniel Roy
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Liam Bell
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Reece Whitley
|1.1%
|1.7%
|7.0%
|16.3%
|Brandon Fischer
|0.5%
|0.5%
|2.5%
|8.7%
|Max McHugh
|0.3%
|0.3%
|1.1%
|2.8%
|Josh Matheny
|0.2%
|0.7%
|2.8%
|9.6%
|Alex Evdokimov
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Josh Prenot
|0.1%
|0.2%
|1.2%
|Derek Maas
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Mitch Mason
|0.1%
|Tommy Cope
|0.1%
|Raunak Khosla
|0.2%
|Charlie Scheinfeld
|0.1%
|Dillon Hillis
|0.1%
|Matt Fallon
|0.1%
|Men 100 Fly
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Caeleb Dressel
|99.2%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Michael Andrew
|0.5%
|34.2%
|26.8%
|12.2%
|6.9%
|Maxime Rooney
|0.3%
|40.0%
|33.5%
|14.5%
|7.0%
|Jack Saunderson
|0.1%
|0.8%
|1.1%
|2.4%
|6.3%
|Tom Shields
|13.6%
|15.1%
|17.9%
|19.0%
|Jack Conger
|8.3%
|13.0%
|27.5%
|22.1%
|Andrew Seliskar
|1.1%
|5.8%
|13.8%
|21.2%
|Shaine Casas
|1.1%
|3.3%
|7.4%
|8.9%
|Ryan Lochte
|0.1%
|Luca Urlando
|0.6%
|2.6%
|3.7%
|Nicolas Albiero
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Miles Smachlo
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.1%
|John Shebat
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.2%
|Coleman Stewart
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Ryan Murphy
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Zach Harting
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Ryan Held
|0.2%
|Danny Kovac
|0.1%
|Blake Manoff
|0.1%
|Landon Gentry
|0.1%
|Aiden Hayes
|0.1%
|Men 100 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Caeleb Dressel
|98.6%
|1.3%
|0.1%
|Ryan Held
|0.7%
|56.2%
|24.1%
|10.1%
|4.6%
|1.7%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Zach Apple
|0.2%
|15.4%
|32.0%
|20.3%
|13.7%
|8.2%
|4.2%
|2.0%
|Nathan Adrian
|0.1%
|9.2%
|14.6%
|15.7%
|21.9%
|24.0%
|9.5%
|3.1%
|Blake Pieroni
|0.1%
|5.3%
|14.0%
|23.4%
|25.0%
|13.6%
|7.4%
|3.1%
|Dean Farris
|0.1%
|1.9%
|4.0%
|5.9%
|9.2%
|20.0%
|29.9%
|9.9%
|Michael Andrew
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Maxime Rooney
|9.6%
|9.8%
|21.0%
|19.3%
|17.0%
|11.8%
|3.5%
|Townley Haas
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|1.4%
|3.7%
|9.3%
|17.9%
|Kieran Smith
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|1.5%
|2.7%
|Danny Krueger
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|2.0%
|8.1%
|14.9%
|Ryan Hoffer
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Luke Miller
|0.1%
|Michael Chadwick
|0.4%
|0.9%
|1.8%
|2.9%
|9.8%
|22.0%
|Jacob Molacek
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Brooks Curry
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|2.7%
|Bowe Becker
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|1.3%
|Drew Kibler
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Andrew Seliskar
|0.4%
|0.4%
|1.5%
|3.0%
|8.2%
|Shaine Casas
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|1.1%
|Justin Ress
|0.1%
|0.6%
|1.0%
|3.0%
|Jesse Novak
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Arsenio Bustos
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Jack Armstrong
|0.1%
|Adam Chaney
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.9%
|Jack Alexy
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Matt Brownstead
|0.1%
|Jake Magahey
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Grant House
|0.1%
|Jeff Newkirk
|0.1%
|Cody Bybee
|0.1%
|Matt Grevers
|0.1%
|Men 1500 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Bobby Finke
|82.5%
|12.8%
|4.1%
|0.3%
|Zane Grothe
|8.9%
|39.8%
|38.2%
|8.7%
|2.8%
|Jordan Wilimovsky
|8.2%
|43.2%
|34.3%
|10.6%
|2.1%
|Michael Brinegar
|0.1%
|2.9%
|16.2%
|51.8%
|15.4%
|Ross Dant
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|2.0%
|Will Gallant
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|1.7%
|6.2%
|Ivan Puskovitch
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Arik Katz
|0.6%
|4.4%
|18.5%
|48.7%
|Jack Collins
|0.2%
|0.8%
|3.0%
|9.2%
|James Plage
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.1%
|5.0%
|Owen Lloyd
|0.1%
|Charlie Clark
|0.5%
|0.4%
|1.2%
|David Johnston
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.1%
|Brennan Gravley
|0.1%
|0.7%
|1.6%
|David Heron
|0.1%
|0.6%
|1.7%
|Andrew Abruzzo
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.9%
|Chris Wieser
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Liam Custer
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Josh Parent
|0.1%
|Brooks Fail
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Dylan Porges
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Cole Kuster
|0.1%
|Connor Hunt
|0.1%
|Lance Norris
|0.1%
|Mikey Calvillo
|0.1%
|Will Roberts
|0.1%
|Men 200 Back
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Ryan Murphy
|93.0%
|6.2%
|0.8%
|0.1%
|Shaine Casas
|5.4%
|74.3%
|15.0%
|3.4%
|1.1%
|Austin Katz
|1.2%
|16.0%
|58.3%
|11.1%
|7.0%
|Ryan Lochte
|0.2%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|2.5%
|4.4%
|Daniel Carr
|0.1%
|0.5%
|4.6%
|17.0%
|20.8%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|0.5%
|2.4%
|1.6%
|2.0%
|Wyatt Davis
|0.1%
|1.4%
|3.0%
|6.0%
|Bryce Mefford
|0.6%
|9.7%
|30.0%
|26.7%
|Clark Beach
|0.5%
|6.4%
|27.2%
|24.4%
|Nick Alexander
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Blake Hanna
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Nicolas Albiero
|0.3%
|1.9%
|3.7%
|Ian Grum
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.7%
|Will Grant
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Sam Stewart
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Jack Aikins
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Colby Mefford
|0.1%
|Ethan Beach
|0.3%
|Kieran Smith
|0.1%
|Nick Simons
|0.1%
|Peter Larson
|0.1%
|Men 200 Breast
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Will Licon
|41.8%
|28.2%
|18.7%
|5.4%
|2.3%
|Andrew Wilson
|27.6%
|22.2%
|24.4%
|13.5%
|4.7%
|Nic Fink
|19.7%
|23.6%
|22.4%
|16.7%
|6.6%
|Josh Prenot
|5.5%
|7.8%
|15.1%
|24.4%
|17.9%
|Cody Miller
|2.6%
|8.9%
|6.9%
|13.8%
|18.8%
|Daniel Roy
|1.3%
|4.0%
|5.2%
|11.5%
|18.7%
|Josh Matheny
|0.5%
|1.4%
|3.1%
|4.0%
|8.0%
|Kevin Cordes
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|2.3%
|5.8%
|Reece Whitley
|0.3%
|2.8%
|2.7%
|8.0%
|14.6%
|Chase Kalisz
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Max McHugh
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Jake Foster
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|1.3%
|Matt Fallon
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Aj Pouch
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Brandon Fischer
|0.3%
|Alex Evdokimov
|0.1%
|Men 200 Fly
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Luca Urlando
|74.4%
|12.0%
|7.4%
|3.1%
|1.2%
|Trenton Julian
|12.2%
|29.2%
|18.0%
|16.1%
|11.3%
|Zach Harting
|6.0%
|23.9%
|33.4%
|18.3%
|9.3%
|Caeleb Dressel
|2.9%
|3.4%
|2.8%
|2.8%
|1.9%
|Tom Shields
|2.3%
|13.7%
|12.0%
|15.0%
|16.2%
|Nicolas Albiero
|1.4%
|9.1%
|13.3%
|19.2%
|16.3%
|Chase Kalisz
|0.7%
|3.4%
|3.3%
|5.8%
|7.0%
|Gunnar Bentz
|0.1%
|1.1%
|1.6%
|4.0%
|7.9%
|Brooks Fail
|0.1%
|0.8%
|1.6%
|4.2%
|6.0%
|Miles Smachlo
|2.0%
|5.7%
|9.7%
|17.4%
|Jack Conger
|0.9%
|0.4%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Zach Brown
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|1.0%
|Jack Saunderson
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Carson Foster
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Corey Gambardella
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Matthew Fenlon
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Justin Wright
|0.6%
|2.1%
|Brendan Burns
|0.2%
|Aiden Hayes
|0.1%
|Gabriel Jett
|0.1%
|Jay Litherland
|0.1%
|Landon Gentry
|0.1%
|Van Mathias
|0.1%
|Men 200 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Kieran Smith
|33.9%
|23.6%
|17.2%
|9.4%
|5.5%
|2.5%
|2.2%
|0.9%
|Townley Haas
|33.6%
|22.2%
|22.6%
|9.5%
|5.2%
|2.1%
|1.6%
|0.6%
|Andrew Seliskar
|23.2%
|33.2%
|27.2%
|9.0%
|3.1%
|0.9%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Blake Pieroni
|2.7%
|7.6%
|10.9%
|27.9%
|20.1%
|11.7%
|7.1%
|3.8%
|Caeleb Dressel
|2.5%
|4.5%
|5.6%
|10.3%
|7.7%
|8.5%
|3.5%
|3.3%
|Dean Farris
|2.3%
|5.4%
|8.3%
|14.4%
|14.4%
|15.7%
|11.3%
|8.2%
|Luca Urlando
|0.8%
|1.8%
|2.8%
|6.0%
|9.3%
|11.1%
|14.2%
|12.8%
|Zach Apple
|0.5%
|0.9%
|2.8%
|7.1%
|15.9%
|17.3%
|17.9%
|12.3%
|Maxime Rooney
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.7%
|2.5%
|6.1%
|7.8%
|13.3%
|17.1%
|Drew Kibler
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.5%
|3.8%
|7.5%
|9.2%
|14.5%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|Luke Miller
|0.1%
|Preston Forst
|0.1%
|Zane Grothe
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Jake Magahey
|0.3%
|0.6%
|1.4%
|4.0%
|5.6%
|8.7%
|8.8%
|Patrick Callan
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|1.3%
|Carson Foster
|0.2%
|0.9%
|2.8%
|5.3%
|6.0%
|8.8%
|Jack Conger
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Ryan Lochte
|0.1%
|0.7%
|1.6%
|0.6%
|1.1%
|Trenton Julian
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|2.4%
|Colton Paulson
|0.1%
|Grant House
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Ryan Held
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Trey Freeman
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Julian Hill
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Jeff Newkirk
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Shaine Casas
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Michael Cotter
|0.1%
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Sean Grieshop
|0.1%
|Cody Bybee
|0.2%
|Jake Mitchell
|0.1%
|Jay Litherland
|0.1%
|Patrick Sammon
|0.1%
|Men 200 IM
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Michael Andrew
|58.1%
|20.5%
|11.9%
|6.3%
|1.7%
|Chase Kalisz
|28.1%
|29.6%
|27.3%
|9.7%
|2.0%
|Ryan Lochte
|5.4%
|21.2%
|14.4%
|23.9%
|16.6%
|Carson Foster
|5.3%
|22.2%
|30.4%
|25.0%
|9.9%
|Andrew Seliskar
|1.3%
|3.2%
|7.4%
|12.7%
|25.1%
|Caeleb Dressel
|1.1%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Shaine Casas
|0.5%
|1.2%
|2.6%
|4.8%
|9.5%
|Abrahm DeVine
|0.1%
|0.8%
|5.1%
|14.1%
|22.8%
|Kieran Smith
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|1.1%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|Sam Stewart
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.3%
|5.4%
|Jake Foster
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Josh Prenot
|0.1%
|0.8%
|1.6%
|Jay Litherland
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Will Licon
|0.3%
|1.5%
|Trenton Julian
|0.4%
|Gunnar Bentz
|0.2%
|Grant Sanders
|0.1%
|Kamal Muhammad
|0.1%
|Men 400 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Kieran Smith
|61.0%
|28.9%
|8.0%
|1.6%
|0.2%
|Zane Grothe
|35.9%
|37.8%
|19.5%
|3.6%
|1.0%
|Jake Mitchell
|1.2%
|7.0%
|22.8%
|33.9%
|14.5%
|Jake Magahey
|0.9%
|21.9%
|27.4%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|0.3%
|1.0%
|7.4%
|12.7%
|22.2%
|Townley Haas
|0.2%
|0.9%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|1.0%
|Eric Knowles
|0.1%
|1.4%
|6.4%
|16.9%
|19.4%
|Trenton Julian
|0.1%
|0.2%
|1.7%
|5.7%
|7.1%
|Luca Urlando
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Ivan Puskovitch
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Preston Forst
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Colton Paulson
|0.1%
|James Plage
|0.1%
|Andrew Abruzzo
|0.4%
|3.1%
|6.2%
|12.7%
|Trey Freeman
|0.1%
|1.0%
|4.4%
|7.3%
|Brooks Fail
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|2.5%
|Grant Shoults
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|Patrick Callan
|0.3%
|0.6%
|1.8%
|Zach Yeadon
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Chris Wieser
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Brice Barrieault
|0.1%
|Ross Dant
|0.3%
|Michael Brinegar
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Charlie Clark
|0.1%
|Coby Carrozza
|0.1%
|Jack Collins
|0.1%
|Will Roberts
|0.1%
|Men 400 IM
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chase Kalisz
|42.3%
|25.3%
|20.6%
|6.5%
|3.0%
|Jay Litherland
|31.6%
|31.9%
|28.7%
|5.4%
|0.9%
|Carson Foster
|23.3%
|34.0%
|30.2%
|9.6%
|1.7%
|Bobby Finke
|1.2%
|3.3%
|9.1%
|35.0%
|20.5%
|Charlie Swanson
|0.6%
|3.0%
|5.5%
|24.0%
|26.8%
|Ryan Lochte
|0.5%
|1.2%
|1.5%
|3.0%
|3.7%
|Kieran Smith
|0.4%
|0.8%
|2.4%
|4.5%
|8.4%
|Michael Daly
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Sean Grieshop
|0.3%
|1.3%
|8.8%
|20.7%
|Jake Foster
|0.2%
|0.4%
|2.6%
|11.0%
|Sam Stewart
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.9%
|Kevin Vargas
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|David Johnston
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Josh Parent
|0.1%
|Gunnar Bentz
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Grant Sanders
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Mikey Calvillo
|0.1%
|Jason Louser
|0.4%
|Raunak Khosla
|0.1%
|Tyler Kopp
|0.1%
|Men 50 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Caeleb Dressel
|97.3%
|2.5%
|0.2%
|Michael Andrew
|2.0%
|48.9%
|30.5%
|11.1%
|4.2%
|Nathan Adrian
|0.4%
|10.9%
|17.1%
|26.0%
|24.7%
|Ryan Held
|0.2%
|30.9%
|30.6%
|23.4%
|8.5%
|Zach Apple
|0.1%
|2.4%
|12.5%
|20.2%
|26.8%
|Destin Lasco
|0.1%
|David Curtiss
|3.4%
|7.3%
|13.4%
|17.0%
|Tony Ervin
|0.6%
|0.2%
|0.7%
|1.7%
|Blake Pieroni
|0.2%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|2.7%
|Dean Farris
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Ryan Hoffer
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Erik Risolvato
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Michael Chadwick
|0.5%
|2.9%
|8.9%
|Bowe Becker
|0.3%
|0.3%
|2.5%
|Adam Chaney
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.7%
|August Lamb
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Payton Sorenson
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Justin Ress
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Drew Kibler
|0.1%
|Colin Wright
|0.2%
|Austin Surhoff
|0.1%
|Jack Armstrong
|0.1%
|Jeremy Graunke
|0.1%
|Mihalis Deliyiannis
|0.1%
|Mitchell Whyte
|0.1%
|PJ Dunne
|0.1%
|Men 800 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Bobby Finke
|79.2%
|14.6%
|5.2%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Zane Grothe
|11.8%
|43.3%
|31.8%
|7.3%
|3.0%
|Jordan Wilimovsky
|7.5%
|33.0%
|44.0%
|9.9%
|3.5%
|Kieran Smith
|0.7%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|2.8%
|4.9%
|Michael Brinegar
|0.4%
|2.0%
|4.6%
|26.1%
|22.0%
|Andrew Abruzzo
|0.2%
|0.5%
|4.9%
|19.9%
|24.0%
|Ross Dant
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.9%
|3.4%
|7.5%
|Eric Knowles
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.4%
|2.9%
|Jake Magahey
|3.6%
|3.8%
|12.2%
|8.6%
|Jake Mitchell
|1.0%
|2.2%
|14.0%
|17.9%
|Will Gallant
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.8%
|1.4%
|David Johnston
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Ivan Puskovitch
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Arik Katz
|0.2%
|1.0%
|1.7%
|Connor Hunt
|0.1%
|Brooks Fail
|0.4%
|0.8%
|Zach Yeadon
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Jack Collins
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Charlie Clark
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Grant Davis
|0.1%
|Josh Parent
|0.1%
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|0.5%
|Chris Wieser
|0.2%
|Liam Custer
|0.1%
|Will Roberts
|0.1%
|Women 100 Back
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Regan Smith
|91.7%
|6.8%
|1.3%
|0.3%
|Olivia Smoliga
|6.1%
|60.6%
|22.1%
|7.1%
|2.3%
|Kathleen Baker
|0.8%
|9.6%
|20.5%
|15.3%
|18.6%
|Phoebe Bacon
|0.6%
|9.3%
|23.6%
|28.7%
|16.8%
|Rhyan White
|0.3%
|9.0%
|20.8%
|27.6%
|22.2%
|Claire Curzan
|0.3%
|3.7%
|9.9%
|16.1%
|24.1%
|Katharine Berkoff
|0.2%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|2.7%
|9.5%
|Amy Bilquist
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.5%
|Beata Nelson
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Lisa Bratton
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Kennedy Noble
|0.1%
|Isabelle Stadden
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.4%
|Catie Deloof
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Alex Walsh
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Ali Deloof
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Josephine Fuller
|0.1%
|Gretchen Walsh
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Isabel Ivey
|0.1%
|Levenia Sim
|0.1%
|Annabel Crush
|0.1%
|Emma Karam
|0.1%
|Justine Murdock
|0.1%
|Rye Ulett
|0.1%
|Zoe Dixon
|0.1%
|Women 100 Breast
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Lilly King
|98.9%
|0.6%
|0.2%
|Annie Lazor
|0.5%
|59.8%
|30.1%
|7.6%
|0.9%
|Lydia Jacoby
|0.2%
|26.1%
|20.5%
|30.0%
|13.1%
|Molly Hannis
|0.1%
|9.5%
|36.0%
|29.6%
|13.5%
|Emily Escobedo
|0.1%
|1.1%
|4.4%
|14.5%
|26.3%
|Miranda Tucker
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|3.1%
|Zoe Skirboll
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Heather Maccausland
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|1.8%
|5.6%
|10.2%
|24.7%
|Bethany Galat
|0.4%
|2.0%
|4.9%
|10.0%
|Zoie Hartman
|0.2%
|1.4%
|3.4%
|Rachel Bernhardt
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Abby Arens
|0.1%
|Noelle Peplowski
|0.1%
|Micah Sumrall
|0.5%
|0.5%
|2.8%
|Emily Weiss
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.3%
|Aubree Brouwer
|0.1%
|Jaycee Yegher
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Allie Raab
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Lucy Thomas
|0.1%
|Emma Weber
|0.2%
|Ellie Andrews
|0.1%
|Grace Rainey
|0.1%
|Taylor Steele
|0.1%
|Women 100 Fly
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Claire Curzan
|72.4%
|16.3%
|7.6%
|2.4%
|0.5%
|Torri Huske
|10.9%
|40.0%
|28.0%
|12.3%
|4.4%
|Kelsi Dahlia
|10.2%
|24.3%
|24.2%
|25.0%
|11.5%
|Regan Smith
|5.3%
|14.8%
|28.5%
|27.1%
|9.7%
|Katie McLaughlin
|0.7%
|2.3%
|6.6%
|15.7%
|30.0%
|Kate Douglass
|0.1%
|1.6%
|3.6%
|11.7%
|25.5%
|Gretchen Walsh
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|3.8%
|12.6%
|Lillie Nordmann
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.9%
|Olivia Bray
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.7%
|Kylee Alons
|0.1%
|Mallory Comerford
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Sarah Gibson
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Aly Tetzloff
|0.1%
|0.5%
|1.8%
|Beata Nelson
|0.1%
|0.4%
|1.5%
|Katie Drabot
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Megan Pulley
|0.1%
|Erika Brown
|0.3%
|Alena Kraus
|0.1%
|Leah Gingrich
|0.1%
|Linnea Mack
|0.1%
|Rhyan White
|0.1%
|Gabi Albiero
|0.1%
|Madeline Banic
|0.1%
|Phoebe Bacon
|0.1%
|Women 100 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Simone Manuel
|94.1%
|4.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|Abbey Weitzeil
|2.4%
|43.6%
|24.1%
|15.7%
|6.9%
|2.4%
|1.8%
|0.6%
|Mallory Comerford
|1.5%
|20.8%
|20.2%
|11.5%
|7.6%
|6.0%
|6.1%
|5.1%
|Claire Curzan
|1.0%
|9.3%
|15.8%
|21.9%
|16.8%
|13.9%
|8.6%
|4.1%
|Torri Huske
|0.5%
|12.8%
|18.1%
|16.8%
|14.4%
|12.2%
|9.0%
|5.6%
|Erika Brown
|0.4%
|5.0%
|12.1%
|16.4%
|20.3%
|14.5%
|11.8%
|6.1%
|Gretchen Walsh
|0.1%
|0.9%
|3.4%
|6.6%
|13.7%
|18.1%
|20.6%
|13.0%
|Kylee Alons
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Katie Ledecky
|2.3%
|2.8%
|5.9%
|6.7%
|11.2%
|8.7%
|10.2%
|Olivia Smoliga
|0.4%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|5.6%
|8.1%
|10.2%
|12.6%
|Kate Douglass
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|1.9%
|2.3%
|5.8%
|Kelsi Dahlia
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Catie Deloof
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.4%
|Allison Schmitt
|0.6%
|1.5%
|3.6%
|5.7%
|9.4%
|13.2%
|Linnea Mack
|0.4%
|0.5%
|2.8%
|3.7%
|7.4%
|14.5%
|Katie McLaughlin
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|1.8%
|2.7%
|Gabby DeLoof
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Ali Deloof
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Isabel Ivey
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Natalie Hinds
|0.4%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|3.3%
|Amanda Weir
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Amy Tang
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Erin Gemmell
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Justina Kozan
|0.1%
|Paige Madden
|0.1%
|Beata Nelson
|0.2%
|Bella Sims
|0.1%
|Women 1500 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Katie Ledecky
|99.8%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Ashley Twichell
|0.1%
|27.2%
|44.6%
|19.7%
|5.2%
|Mariah Denigan
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Erica Sullivan
|52.3%
|26.0%
|12.6%
|5.0%
|Ally McHugh
|10.0%
|17.6%
|42.2%
|14.0%
|Leah Smith
|8.7%
|6.1%
|7.7%
|12.3%
|Sierra Schmidt
|0.9%
|2.8%
|9.4%
|38.1%
|Haley Anderson
|0.4%
|2.1%
|5.9%
|14.3%
|Katie Grimes
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.5%
|Kensey McMahon
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.4%
|6.1%
|Chase Travis
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.8%
|Madelyn Donohoe
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Kristen Stege
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Amanda Nunan
|0.2%
|Paige McKenna
|0.2%
|Paige Kuwata
|0.2%
|Claire Weinstein
|0.1%
|Cavan Gormsen
|0.1%
|Kaitlynn Sims
|0.1%
|Erin Gemmell
|0.1%
|Women 200 Back
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Regan Smith
|96.4%
|3.1%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Phoebe Bacon
|2.1%
|63.5%
|22.9%
|7.9%
|2.2%
|Kathleen Baker
|1.2%
|23.5%
|25.7%
|20.3%
|11.6%
|Rhyan White
|0.1%
|7.1%
|33.3%
|31.9%
|13.3%
|Isabelle Stadden
|0.1%
|1.4%
|11.1%
|22.3%
|31.8%
|Josephine Fuller
|0.1%
|Alex Walsh
|0.4%
|2.0%
|8.1%
|15.2%
|Lisa Bratton
|0.4%
|1.9%
|4.5%
|10.9%
|Hali Flickinger
|0.2%
|1.6%
|2.0%
|6.1%
|Katharine Berkoff
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.0%
|3.4%
|Claire Curzan
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|Beata Nelson
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Zoe Dixon
|0.1%
|Jo Jo Ramey
|0.2%
|0.6%
|1.7%
|Rye Ulett
|0.2%
|0.5%
|1.7%
|Callie Dickinson
|0.1%
|Kennedy Noble
|0.1%
|Amy Bilquist
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Emma Karam
|0.1%
|Emma Atkinson
|0.2%
|Lucie Nordmann
|0.1%
|Natalie Mannion
|0.1%
|Katie Grimes
|0.1%
|Women 200 Breast
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Lilly King
|60.0%
|30.4%
|8.0%
|1.6%
|Annie Lazor
|36.9%
|53.1%
|7.9%
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Emily Escobedo
|1.5%
|7.6%
|36.3%
|29.8%
|12.1%
|Bethany Galat
|1.4%
|7.2%
|33.0%
|35.8%
|15.0%
|Abby Arens
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.8%
|2.8%
|Aislyn Barnett
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Madisyn Cox
|1.2%
|10.8%
|18.7%
|34.3%
|Micah Sumrall
|0.5%
|2.4%
|8.0%
|21.0%
|Noelle Peplowski
|0.1%
|Vanessa Pearl
|0.8%
|1.3%
|5.5%
|Miranda Tucker
|0.2%
|0.7%
|1.7%
|Ella Nelson
|0.2%
|0.6%
|2.8%
|Lydia Jacoby
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.7%
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|0.1%
|Zoe Dixon
|0.1%
|Zoe Bartel
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Molly Hannis
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Gillian Davey
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Anna Keating
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Bailey Bonnett
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Ellie Andrews
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Emily Weiss
|0.4%
|Isabelle Odgers
|0.2%
|Letitia Sim
|0.1%
|Hannah Marinovich
|0.1%
|Rachel Bernhardt
|0.1%
|Gracie Weyant
|0.1%
|Women 200 Fly
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Hali Flickinger
|70.4%
|26.0%
|3.1%
|0.3%
|Regan Smith
|28.7%
|60.0%
|7.1%
|1.6%
|0.5%
|Lillie Nordmann
|0.2%
|2.0%
|13.0%
|31.1%
|25.1%
|Charlotte Hook
|0.2%
|0.7%
|8.6%
|12.9%
|18.3%
|Katie Drabot
|0.1%
|9.3%
|54.7%
|21.8%
|8.8%
|Torri Huske
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.1%
|2.7%
|3.0%
|Olivia Bray
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|1.4%
|Leah Gingrich
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.6%
|1.0%
|Grace Sheble
|0.1%
|Megan Pulley
|0.1%
|Dakota Luther
|1.4%
|9.7%
|21.5%
|28.2%
|Olivia Carter
|0.2%
|1.2%
|4.2%
|7.8%
|Kelly Pash
|0.2%
|0.5%
|2.3%
|4.6%
|Taylor Pike
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Katie Crom
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Tess Howley
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Lindsay Looney
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Brooke Forde
|0.1%
|Kate McCarville
|0.1%
|Callie Dickinson
|0.1%
|Summer Smith
|0.1%
|Lucy Bell
|0.1%
|Women 200 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Katie Ledecky
|97.6%
|2.0%
|0.2%
|Simone Manuel
|1.2%
|42.5%
|22.9%
|13.9%
|6.7%
|3.6%
|1.6%
|1.1%
|Allison Schmitt
|1.0%
|30.8%
|31.4%
|16.9%
|7.9%
|3.9%
|3.1%
|1.7%
|Katie McLaughlin
|0.2%
|11.8%
|18.8%
|21.8%
|17.6%
|10.1%
|7.2%
|4.0%
|Madisyn Cox
|0.1%
|1.7%
|3.4%
|6.9%
|13.4%
|19.2%
|18.3%
|10.5%
|Paige Madden
|4.7%
|5.3%
|6.0%
|7.9%
|10.1%
|14.0%
|16.8%
|Olivia Smoliga
|4.0%
|10.5%
|17.7%
|19.1%
|10.8%
|9.1%
|4.5%
|Leah Smith
|1.0%
|4.7%
|11.4%
|17.4%
|20.2%
|16.7%
|8.3%
|Melanie Margalis
|0.4%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|2.2%
|5.8%
|4.1%
|4.6%
|Torri Huske
|0.3%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.9%
|2.8%
|Mallory Comerford
|0.3%
|0.2%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|2.2%
|1.6%
|4.0%
|Hali Flickinger
|0.2%
|0.8%
|1.5%
|3.0%
|6.3%
|10.4%
|13.2%
|Gabby DeLoof
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|1.1%
|2.0%
|6.0%
|12.8%
|Emma Nordin
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|1.4%
|2.0%
|3.1%
|7.0%
|Erika Brown
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|1.4%
|1.6%
|3.9%
|Claire Tuggle
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|1.2%
|Catie Deloof
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Brooke Forde
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.9%
|Justina Kozan
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|1.0%
|Abbey Weitzeil
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Emma Weyant
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Erin Gemmell
|0.2%
|Bella Sims
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Kelly Pash
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Claire Rasmus
|0.1%
|Miranda Heckman
|0.1%
|Isabel Ivey
|0.2%
|Katie Drabot
|0.1%
|Lillie Nordmann
|0.1%
|Talia Bates
|0.1%
|Women 200 IM
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Madisyn Cox
|53.2%
|26.5%
|14.4%
|3.7%
|1.2%
|Melanie Margalis
|27.5%
|33.3%
|23.8%
|8.7%
|2.9%
|Kathleen Baker
|12.3%
|18.3%
|20.2%
|16.7%
|12.4%
|Alex Walsh
|6.4%
|15.5%
|29.0%
|27.4%
|11.8%
|Kate Douglass
|0.5%
|4.5%
|8.9%
|27.0%
|33.2%
|Torri Huske
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.7%
|11.2%
|22.1%
|Zoe Dixon
|0.1%
|Justina Kozan
|0.5%
|0.2%
|1.1%
|5.6%
|Julia Poole
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Meghan Small
|0.1%
|0.5%
|2.3%
|6.0%
|Evie Pfeifer
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|1.2%
|Brooke Forde
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Caroline Theil
|0.1%
|Grace Sheble
|0.1%
|Beata Nelson
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Phoebe Bacon
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Emma Barksdale
|0.4%
|0.7%
|Bethany Galat
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Vanessa Pearl
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Leah Hayes
|0.1%
|0.4%
|Kate McCarville
|0.1%
|Katie Grimes
|0.1%
|Allie Raab
|0.5%
|Women 400 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Katie Ledecky
|99.7%
|0.5%
|Leah Smith
|0.2%
|86.6%
|11.2%
|1.6%
|0.2%
|Erica Sullivan
|0.1%
|1.1%
|17.8%
|31.9%
|24.2%
|Emma Nordin
|10.6%
|52.8%
|21.8%
|8.2%
|Kaersten Meitz
|0.2%
|6.8%
|18.5%
|19.9%
|Ally McHugh
|0.2%
|6.3%
|13.2%
|19.1%
|Haley Anderson
|0.2%
|1.4%
|1.9%
|7.6%
|Paige Madden
|0.2%
|1.3%
|3.3%
|4.8%
|Ashley Twichell
|0.2%
|1.0%
|2.0%
|4.8%
|Sierra Schmidt
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.7%
|3.9%
|Claire Tuggle
|0.1%
|0.9%
|3.7%
|4.8%
|Emma Weyant
|0.1%
|0.2%
|1.0%
|1.4%
|Rachel Stege
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Katie Grimes
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Brooke Forde
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Morgan Tankersley
|0.1%
|Erica Laning
|0.1%
|Cavan Gormsen
|0.1%
|Women 400 IM
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Melanie Margalis
|87.7%
|7.3%
|2.7%
|1.6%
|0.2%
|Madisyn Cox
|3.8%
|33.9%
|23.4%
|14.1%
|13.1%
|Emma Weyant
|3.8%
|22.0%
|27.2%
|23.1%
|12.1%
|Brooke Forde
|1.7%
|19.1%
|21.1%
|22.8%
|16.4%
|Hali Flickinger
|1.4%
|10.1%
|12.1%
|15.6%
|20.5%
|Leah Smith
|1.1%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|14.2%
|18.7%
|Ally McHugh
|0.2%
|2.8%
|3.3%
|5.7%
|11.4%
|Kay Sargent
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.0%
|2.7%
|Evie Pfeifer
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.7%
|Zoe Dixon
|0.1%
|Isabel Gormley
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|1.3%
|Katie Grimes
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.9%
|Kathryn Ackerman
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Justina Kozan
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Lauren Poole
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Summer Smith
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Leah Hayes
|0.1%
|Katie Crom
|0.1%
|Kate Moore
|0.1%
|Vanessa Pearl
|0.1%
|Claire Tuggle
|0.1%
|Emma Barksdale
|0.1%
|Women 50 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Simone Manuel
|72.1%
|22.5%
|3.8%
|1.3%
|Claire Curzan
|24.1%
|43.4%
|19.9%
|7.5%
|2.5%
|Abbey Weitzeil
|2.5%
|21.5%
|35.9%
|22.0%
|9.3%
|Torri Huske
|0.5%
|6.9%
|26.3%
|34.6%
|16.3%
|Erika Brown
|0.5%
|1.5%
|3.6%
|9.3%
|18.4%
|Kate Douglass
|0.1%
|2.8%
|7.8%
|18.1%
|29.3%
|Gretchen Walsh
|0.1%
|1.0%
|1.8%
|4.9%
|15.4%
|Kylee Alons
|0.1%
|Madison Kennedy
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Olivia Smoliga
|0.1%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|3.8%
|Mallory Comerford
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Catie Deloof
|0.2%
|0.5%
|1.7%
|Maxine Parker
|0.1%
|1.0%
|Linnea Mack
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Aly Tetzloff
|0.1%
|Camille Spink
|0.1%
|Amanda Weir
|0.1%
|Natalie Hinds
|0.1%
|Kelsi Dahlia
|0.1%
|Ali Deloof
|0.1%
|Women 800 Free
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Katie Ledecky
|99.8%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Leah Smith
|0.1%
|90.5%
|6.1%
|2.3%
|0.7%
|Ally McHugh
|0.1%
|3.0%
|31.6%
|32.4%
|19.5%
|Bella Sims
|2.6%
|14.6%
|16.1%
|25.4%
|Erica Sullivan
|2.3%
|37.1%
|28.8%
|13.8%
|Emma Nordin
|0.7%
|3.6%
|4.9%
|7.8%
|Ashley Twichell
|0.1%
|3.3%
|6.3%
|11.5%
|Haley Anderson
|0.1%
|0.5%
|2.0%
|4.0%
|Emma Weyant
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.7%
|1.9%
|Chase Travis
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Kensey McMahon
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Paige Madden
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Olivia McMurray
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Katie Grimes
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Claire Tuggle
|0.1%
|Kristen Stege
|0.1%
|Madelyn Donohoe
|0.1%
|Kaersten Meitz
|0.1%
