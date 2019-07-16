SwimSwam Pulse: Farris, Adrian Expected to Make American Free Relay For Tokyo

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the American men’s free relay members for next summer’s Olympics:
RESULTS
Question: Who is most likely to be on the American 4×100 free relay at the Tokyo Olympics?
- Dean Farris – 38.1%
- Nathan Adrian – 35.1%
- Zach Apple – 23.9%
- Michael Chadwick – 2.9%
38% of voters said Dean Farris was the most likely of our listed candidates to make the American 4×100 free relay for the Tokyo Olympics.
We left off the two fastest Americans last year – Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni – who will swim the event individually at the World Championships next week. We included Zach Apple, who stood out while winning gold at World University Games, NCAA standout Farris, who put up a huge 47.0 split there, and Nathan Adrian and Michael Chadwick, who will swim the event on relays at Worlds and individually at Pan American Games.
38% picked Farris, on the heels of his massive split, which happened a day before we posted the poll. Adrian, a multi-time Olympian and former Olympic champ, garnered 35% of the votes to trail by just 3%. Meanwhile Apple earned only 23.9% of the votes. He’d likely have polled higher had we posted the poll later – he won gold and went 47.7 individually. Chadwick doesn’t have the comment section popularity of Farris, nor the name recognition of Adrian, and only got 2.9% of the votes, despite news that he time trialed a fast 50 free in training camp for Worlds.
Next week’s World Championships should clarify a lot between these four. Farris’s split is now the time to beat, and the other three should all get shots this coming week in the various relay events at Worlds.
Leaving Haas off the survey and he has been 47.2 and 47.4 in recent memory?
Interesting.
Nothing wrong with the survey, could of had 20names listed that could make the relay.
It’s just a fun survey
Assuming that 47.0 split from Dean wasn’t a fluke, which we have no reason to believe it was, then I believe it is now his spot to lose rather than him trying to knock someone else off