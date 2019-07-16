SwimSwam Pulse: Farris, Adrian Expected to Make American Free Relay For Tokyo

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the American men’s free relay members for next summer’s Olympics:

RESULTS

Question: Who is most likely to be on the American 4×100 free relay at the Tokyo Olympics?



38% of voters said Dean Farris was the most likely of our listed candidates to make the American 4×100 free relay for the Tokyo Olympics.

We left off the two fastest Americans last year – Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni – who will swim the event individually at the World Championships next week. We included Zach Apple, who stood out while winning gold at World University Games, NCAA standout Farris, who put up a huge 47.0 split there, and Nathan Adrian and Michael Chadwick, who will swim the event on relays at Worlds and individually at Pan American Games.

38% picked Farris, on the heels of his massive split, which happened a day before we posted the poll. Adrian, a multi-time Olympian and former Olympic champ, garnered 35% of the votes to trail by just 3%. Meanwhile Apple earned only 23.9% of the votes. He’d likely have polled higher had we posted the poll later – he won gold and went 47.7 individually. Chadwick doesn’t have the comment section popularity of Farris, nor the name recognition of Adrian, and only got 2.9% of the votes, despite news that he time trialed a fast 50 free in training camp for Worlds.

Next week’s World Championships should clarify a lot between these four. Farris’s split is now the time to beat, and the other three should all get shots this coming week in the various relay events at Worlds.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters for their predictions on the women’s 200 freestyle at next week’s World Championships:

Who will win the women's 200 free at 2019 Worlds? Katie Ledecky (USA)

Someone else

Emma McKeon (AUS)

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

Federica Pellegrini (ITA)

Ariarne Titmus (AUS)

Taylor Ruck (CAN) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner