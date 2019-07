Wellbrock gana los 10km del mundial; Martínez se clasifica para Tokio 2020

Olympic Qualifying Spots for Relays Up for Grabs in Gwangju The Americans won 5 out of 6 relays at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. The first official relay qualifying spots for Tokyo will be given out next week.

China Wins Team Dive Event, Improves To 8-for-8 With Five Dive Events Remaining China won its eighth diving gold medal of the 2019 World Championships, staying perfect with just five diving events remaining.

Japanese Gold Medalists In Gwangju Earn Auto Qualification For 2020 Olympics For Japan, taking Gwangju gold carries extra significance, as these World Championships represent a qualifying opportunity for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Practice + Pancakes: Morozov, Balandin, Hansson (and More) Worlds Taper at USC I ended up at the University of Southern California, catching the end of a taper practice with some of their postgrads who were gearing up for World Champs