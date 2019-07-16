Canyons Chooses Not to Renew Contract of Head Coach David Kuck

The Canyons Aquatic Club in Santa Clarita, California announced to its membership that it had “made the decision to not extend (head coach) David Kuck’s contract.” The decision was effective July 15th, ending his term as the program’s head coach.

The team is 3 days away from a team hosted Sectionals meet that will begin on Thursday, in addition to upcoming Junior Olympics, Futures, Nationals, and Junior National Championship meets.

Kuck was brought on to become the club’s new head coach in the summer of 2017, where he replaced Coley Stickels. Stickels at the time was leaving to become an assistant at Indiana, and earlier this summer was named the head coach at Alabama.

Kuck previously worked as a the North Senior 2 Lead Coach and a Masters Coach at SwimMAC Carolina in Charlotte. The club has produced a number of Olympians and until recently had 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team head coach David Marsh as its head coach and CEO.

Kuck has previous stops with the City of Dublin swim club and the Westerville Aquatic Club.

As an athlete, Kuck was a four-year Big Ten Championship finalists at Ohio State.

The club has faced increase scrutiny and pressure after former assistant Jeremy Anderson died in June in U.S. Marshal custody. He was in the process of being extradited to the US to face charges that he had sexually assaulted a member of the team. Since them, 10 more potential victims have been identified. Anderson was a coach from 2006-2017, meaning that only a small portion of his tenure there overlapped with that of Kuck. Multiple sources tell SwimSwam that Kuck repeatedly reported Anderson to SafeSport authorities, and that he was among the most vocal about having Anderson removed from the club, even when he was met with internal resistance, before the accused swimmers stepped forward.

The club is planning an all-members meeting for July 22nd to discuss the path forward.

In Kuck’s 2 years as head coach, the club registered at least 222 team records across all age groups.