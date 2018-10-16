SwimSwam Pulse: 55% Pick Santos’ WR As Most Impressive

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the most impressive world record from the latest World Cup stop:

RESULTS

Question: Which Budapsest World Cup world record was most impressive?



Nicholas Santos , 21.75 in 50 SCM fly – 55.5%

Wang Jianjiahe, 3:53.97 in 400 SCM free – 30.3%

Alia Atkinson, 28.56 in 50 SCM breast – 14.2%

More than half of voters selected Nicholas Santos‘ 50 fly as the most impressive world record of the Budapest World Cup stop.

Santos had a couple of factors working in his favor. First is his age. The 38-year-old is competing at a historic level well after most swimmers have retired. Santos has been winning international medals since 2004, marking a nearly fifteen-year career internationally. In addition, his 21.75 broke a world record that had stood since the super-suit era.

Just 30% picked Wang Jianjiahe‘s 400 free. Her swim is also notable for age reasons, though opposite reasons from Santos. Wang is just 16 years old, a phenom who has been rising rapidly for China over the past year. Wang’s swim took six tenths off the old record (compared to just .05 for Santos), but there’s also a widely-held belief among fans that the record doesn’t compare well to its long course equivalent, given Katie Ledecky’s primary focus on long course. Ledecky has never set the short course 400 free record, but has been 3:56 in long course – not at all far off the 3:53.9 short course world record. (Compare that to an 8-second difference in the long course and short course world records in the men’s 400 free.)

Alia Atkinson‘s 50 breast record pulled only 14% of the votes. The stroke 50s are often valued a bit less by fans, though that didn’t seem to hurt Santos’ swim. Atkinson already held this record and only took .09 seconds from it. On the other hand, the perhaps-overlooked fact is that Atkinson has lowered the mark nearly three tenths from the supersuited record of 28.80, and about two tenths from the now-invalidated world record of 28.71 from Yulia Efimova, who set the record in 2013 but had that time invalidated by a doping sanction.

