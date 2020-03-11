SwimSwam Pulse: 50% Picking Stanford To Win Women’s NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of women’s NCAAs:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win 2020 Women’s NCAAs?



Stanford – 50.3%

Virginia – 24.9%

California – 17.2%

Tennessee – 4.6%

Someone else – 2.9%

Just over half of voters are picking Stanford to repeat as NCAA champs on the women’s side, compared to just under 25% for Virginia.

That’s a huge vote of confidence for Stanford, who are sitting just 7th in psych sheet scoring. Virginia is currently #1 there, 181 points ahead of the Cardinal. Stanford improved 63.5 points from seed last year, and has a great diving group with three potential scorers who are not included in psych sheet scores. Virginia, though, also improved well from seed (+41 last year), and have three divers qualified, though Virginia’s divers are not expected to score near what Stanford’s will.

Cal got just 17.2% of the votes. They are third in psych sheet scoring and were second overall the past three years. Tennessee sits second on the psych sheet scores, but has struggled to hold their seeds in past years, and got just 4.6% of the total votes, compared to 2.6% for the remainder of the field.

