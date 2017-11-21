SwimSwam Pulse: 50% Call For Ledecky As #1 Overall SwimSquad Pick

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who Team Krayzelburg should draft as the #1 overall pick in the 2018 SwimSquad draft:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be the top pick in the 2018 SwimSquad Draft?



Half of voters said Katie Ledecky should go #1 overall in the 2018 SwimSquad draft, topping about 38% who selected Chase Kalisz.

That’s a true testament to name recognition over familiarity with the SwimSquad format, as Kalisz was a slam-dunk #1 pick. The SwimSquad Battles span the length of USA Swimming’s 6-meet Pro Swim Series – a tour that conflicts with NCAA season and will see Ledecky sit out at least the first two stops. In fact, Ledecky is arguably not even the best female freestyler on the draft board. As we noted in our own Mock Draft, Leah Smith could outscore Ledecky by 24 points merely by attending the meets Ledecky doesn’t and then losing to Ledecky in every future swim on the tour.

Team Krayzelburg, headed by U.S. backstroking legend Lenny Krayzelburg, did select Kalisz #1 overall, and Ledecky actually fell to 9th – also to Team Krayzelburg with his 3rd-round pick. The drafters went hard for non-NCAA types, filling the first 8 picks with current pros who are available for more of the series.

