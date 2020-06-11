SwimSwam Pulse: 47% Pick Tennessee To Repeat As SEC Women’s Champs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers

RESULTS

Question: Who should be the preseason favorite to win the 2020 Women’s SEC Swim/Dive Title?

Tennessee – 47.4%

Florida – 20.8%

Georgia – 16.7%

Kentucky – 9.2%

Someone else – 5.9%

Almost half of voters picked the Tennessee women as preseason favorites to repeat as SEC champions in 2021, with no other program earning more than 21% of the votes.

Returning points actually have Tennessee sitting just 3rd in the conference, though the top four are all within 68.5 individual returning points. The bigger hurdle for the Volunteers will be relays, where they led all SEC programs with 298 points last year, but graduate 13 of their 20 relay legs, including some game-changing splits from senior sprinter Erika Brown.

Tennessee does have the best recruiting class in the conference, per our national recruiting class rankings.

We actually picked Georgia to win the conference, based on a high percentage of returning points and 15 of 20 returning relay legs. Voters picked Florida (20.8%) over Georgia (16.7%), but only slightly.

The ‘nobody-believes-in-us’ team of the bunch is Kentucky, which leads all programs in returning points (577.5), but got just 9.2% of the votes to win the conference.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters the same question, but about the SEC men:

