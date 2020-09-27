SwimSwam Podcast: William & Mary Swimmers Speak Up On Plagiarism, Title IX

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Topher Pfuel, Tara Tiernan, and Mary Motch of William & Mary swimming. They were candid on their thoughts of the recent news of the W&M athletic director plagiarizing Stanford’s release of cutting teams as well as W&M alleging that the cut of these female teams would be a Title IX violation. Each athlete ended with sharing their fondest memories of being a part of the Tribe swimming experience.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

