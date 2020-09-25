SwimSwam Podcast: Madison Kennedy’s Secrets to Longevity in Sprinting

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Madison Kennedy, the sprint star who has been a relevant force on the US National Team for nearly a decade. Kennedy, who’s known for her short yardage at practice and meets, goes into why a combination of in-water and out-of-water workouts work best for her. Kennedy also explains what it’s been like to have her husband as the head coach of her club team.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.