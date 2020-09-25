Bruhn & Schwingenschlogl Among Germans Headed To Heidelberg

2020 BUNDESSTÜTZPUNKT-WETTKAMPF HEIDELBERG

Saturday, September 26th & Sunday, September 27th

Heidelberg, Germany

LCM (50m)

Just as there is a Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf series meet taking place in Berlin this weekend, other key swimmers are headed to Heidelberg for a simultaneous Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf competition.

The Heidelberg meet is staged over the same Saturday and Sunday timeline as Berlin, giving us a virtual dual meet of sorts among some of Germany’s top swimmers. Whereas the likes of Sven Schwarz, Maya Tobehn, Damien Wierling, and Christian Diener are headed to Berlin, here are the key German squad members set to compete in Heidelberg.

2016 Olympian Bruhn said of the chance to compete this weekend, “I’m really excited to finally be able to race again. My last competition was the German team championship in February, that was a long time ago.

“Of course we also did maximum load every now and then during training, but real competitions are always something else. Now we can develop the right feeling for it again. And of course, I’m also looking forward to finally seeing the people from the national team in person again. “