Madison Kennedy Went 24.8 Without Warm Up/Warm Down (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

2018 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99
  1. Simone Manuel, ALTO, 24.39
  2. Madison Kennedy, MAC, 24.87
  3. Anna Hopkin, UARK, 24.93

Despite a slow start, Simone Manuel built up a lead going into the last 25 meters of the race to win with a 24.39. Her time is only two-tenths off her fastest swim of 2018, which was at the 2018 Pan Pacs (24.22). Taking second was SwimMAC veteran Madison Kennedy in a 24.87. Of note, Kennedy did not warm up or down before/after her race in prelims or finals. She only swam 2 laps (100 meters) all day, her prelims and finals swims.

Anna Hopkin just edged out national-team member Margo Geer to take third on the podium with a 24.93. Geer finished in fourth by five one-hundredths with a 24.97.

In the B-Final, Linnea Mack won the final with a 25.69. Olivia Bray took the C-final with a 26.02.

