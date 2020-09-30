SwimSwam Podcast: Anthony Grimm on Developing Top Underwater Speed

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Anthony Grimm, the speed sensation from northern Virginia who has committed to swim for the University of Texas in the fall of 2021. Grimm gave us a look into his swim background, lending aid as to how he was able to develop top-level speed both above water and below it.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.