Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Zach Harting Makes An Important Announcement

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Taper reminder: If you don’t use it, you lose it. Being ready is more important than being rested. — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) March 15, 2022

This feels like a riddle.

9.

for the first time in over three years and five months after retiring, I had my blood work come back normal and a doctor tell me I didn’t need to come back. swimming gave me so much but I’m finding out it took so much at the same time. I’m finally coming back to myself. — Grace Ariola (@graceariola) March 10, 2022

Important message from Grace Ariola! We miss you!

8.

🚍 Heading down the highway to NCAAs#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qid3dQz3gi — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 15, 2022

Dawgs on the way to the Dawg House.

7.

Dawgs in the Dawg House.

6.

Now this is just the sweetest thing ever 🥺🥰 https://t.co/CFWK7a89xm — Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) March 5, 2022

Baby’s first autograph!

5.

Just to remind you… NCAA SWIMMING IS HERE!!!

4.

I hope @Swim_Stingrays Varsity swimmer at @SFU_Swim Kaleigh Sharkey brought an extra suitcase to North Carolina… 11-time All American at the Division II NCAA Championships!! Congratulations Kaleigh!! Well done @CoachTissira!! #UnleashTheSting pic.twitter.com/F2VRzNyPZd — Dave Ling (@CoachDLing) March 13, 2022

“Excuse me ma’am… why does your carryon weigh 200 pounds?”

3.

Is this what they call exponential?

2.

Here it is! Kaylee McKeown 🇦🇺 personal progression towards the long course World Record in the 100m Backstroke⏱. Who do you want next?😎 #swimming pic.twitter.com/Hw5yTxgaw7 — FINA (@fina1908) March 14, 2022

What about this?

1.

After seeing The Batman again, I've decided to further explore grunge. pic.twitter.com/QNPFGKrH6P — Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) March 9, 2022

Prediction: Zach shows up at Trials wearing black eye makeup and sweeping black hair.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!