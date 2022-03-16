Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Zach Harting Makes An Important Announcement

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
10.
Taper reminder: If you don’t use it, you lose it.
Being ready is more important than being rested.
— Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) March 15, 2022
This feels like a riddle.
9.
for the first time in over three years and five months after retiring, I had my blood work come back normal and a doctor tell me I didn’t need to come back. swimming gave me so much but I’m finding out it took so much at the same time. I’m finally coming back to myself.
— Grace Ariola (@graceariola) March 10, 2022
Important message from Grace Ariola! We miss you!
8.
🚍 Heading down the highway to NCAAs#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qid3dQz3gi
— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 15, 2022
Dawgs on the way to the Dawg House.
7.
🐾 The Dawgs have arrived!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/R0H0dAuUtq
— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 15, 2022
Dawgs in the Dawg House.
6.
Now this is just the sweetest thing ever 🥺🥰 https://t.co/CFWK7a89xm
— Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) March 5, 2022
Baby’s first autograph!
5.
2⃣4⃣ hours ⏳ #WarEagle https://t.co/zRr1PbeAa5
— Auburn Swim & Dive (@AuburnSwimDive) March 15, 2022
Just to remind you… NCAA SWIMMING IS HERE!!!
4.
I hope @Swim_Stingrays Varsity swimmer at @SFU_Swim Kaleigh Sharkey brought an extra suitcase to North Carolina… 11-time All American at the Division II NCAA Championships!! Congratulations Kaleigh!! Well done @CoachTissira!! #UnleashTheSting pic.twitter.com/F2VRzNyPZd
— Dave Ling (@CoachDLing) March 13, 2022
“Excuse me ma’am… why does your carryon weigh 200 pounds?”
3.
The DeSorbo Effect 🔥🔥🔥#GoHoos✌🏽#wahoowa🎉#MVMT🏆 pic.twitter.com/DJMwWhc4nL
— Tyler Fenwick ⚔️🇺🇸 (@UVACoachFenwick) March 11, 2022
Is this what they call exponential?
2.
Here it is! Kaylee McKeown 🇦🇺 personal progression towards the long course World Record in the 100m Backstroke⏱. Who do you want next?😎 #swimming pic.twitter.com/Hw5yTxgaw7
— FINA (@fina1908) March 14, 2022
What about this?
1.
After seeing The Batman again, I've decided to further explore grunge. pic.twitter.com/QNPFGKrH6P
— Zach Harting, M.S., OLY (@hartingz) March 9, 2022
Prediction: Zach shows up at Trials wearing black eye makeup and sweeping black hair.
Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!