Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Zach Harting Makes An Important Announcement

by Ben Dornan 0

March 16th, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

This feels like a riddle.

9.

Important message from Grace Ariola! We miss you!

8.

Dawgs on the way to the Dawg House.

7.

Dawgs in the Dawg House.

6.

Baby’s first autograph!

5.

Just to remind you… NCAA SWIMMING IS HERE!!!

4.

“Excuse me ma’am… why does your carryon weigh 200 pounds?”

3.

Is this what they call exponential?

2.

What about this?

1.

Prediction: Zach shows up at Trials wearing black eye makeup and sweeping black hair.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!