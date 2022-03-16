Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 W NCAAs: The Teams Arrive in Atlanta Social Media Edition

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 16-19, 2022
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
  • Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships have arrived. Teams have been busy this week packing, traveling, and arriving in Atlanta. Check out the teams as they shared their travels on social media below.

Teams Began Travel Sunday

 

Warmed Up Monday and Tuesday

Olympic Gold Medalist and Former World Record Holder Mary Meagher hosted the Cal women at the home of the Atlanta Braves, the local MLB team near Georgia Tech. Meagher graduated from Cal in 1987.

Mid-Major Highlights

Stewie
57 seconds ago

… that’s Mary “T” Meagher

