Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Fall Seen ‘Round the World

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It’s been another fun week in swimming with the college season wrapping up. So from as much Dean Farris content as you might want (though truly, will there ever be enough?), to all the emotions of the 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Congrats, Ryan! Click here to read up on the partnership.

11 (Bonus!).

if u ever feel bad just know that i did this at regionals in front of everyone pic.twitter.com/0aD5WnWJTy — Amory Wheeler (@amory_wheeler) March 21, 2019

We know it’s *Swimming’s* TopTenTweets but…

10.

Had to put the speed gun on @bowe_becker tonight!! He is now the 4th fastest scy 100 freestyler in history and he is @GopherSwimDive’s first swimmer to A Final in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle at the same NCAA Championship since 1963 (Steve Jackman)!! #gopherspeed 〽️ pic.twitter.com/PXdLeeUq75 — Kelly Kremer (@MNCoachKremer) March 31, 2019

Sincerely hope they packed a hair dryer just for this tweet.

9.

Dean Farris fans watching the 200 Free finals at NCAAs like: pic.twitter.com/GGOBcOpauu — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) March 29, 2019

We love a tweet that runs multiple memes deep.

8.

This just in: 100 back SC has a lot more turns than 100 back LC — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) March 29, 2019

A good thing to realize at your final NCAAs.

7.

March Madness is real! @Vol_Swim and @PurdueMSwimDive watching @Vol_Hoops and @BoilerBall go toe-to-toe in the Sweet Sixteen after tonight’s session of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships! #MarchMadness2019 pic.twitter.com/dACBkJd1Ud — Christian Hanselmann (@hanselmannc) March 29, 2019

Focusing on the important things.

6.

Andrew Wilson is six feet tall, for reference.

5.

Thank you to the brave men and women of the NCAA for keeping my amateur status protected over the years. With that said, I’m ready for the next chapter pic.twitter.com/iGmdBFctqc — Blair Bish (@B_drizzy99) March 30, 2019

We can really see this catching on.

4.

Man it feels good to oficially be recognized as the fastest man ever, but I was faster than that in practice last week with Joseph Schooling chained to my ankles #NCAASwimDive — [Not] Dean Farris (@NotDeanFarris) March 28, 2019

Many levels of SwimSwam comment culture at work here.

3.

Pure emotion. Senior John Shebat takes the individual 200 Backstroke championship, followed by fellow Longhorn Austin Katz. #HookEm🤘 pic.twitter.com/5z6lC2JT4G — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) March 31, 2019

Alllll the feels :’)

2.

NCAAs so far pic.twitter.com/Ok7LfvxWrc — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) March 30, 2019

Sums it up.

1.

Well since @swimswamnews posted it, I don’t feel so bad. Doesn’t even miss a beat in the celebration. #NCAASwimDive pic.twitter.com/jEtpwZep19 — Rada Owen (@RadaOwen) March 29, 2019

From Durden’s pure excitement to the four guys immediately jumping to pick him up (and of course Carr’s very fast swim), we love every single part of this. Our Instagram post of the same video is our most-liked in at least the last year.

