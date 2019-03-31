Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Fall Seen ‘Round the World

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It’s been another fun week in swimming with the college season wrapping up. So from as much Dean Farris content as you might want (though truly, will there ever be enough?), to all the emotions of the 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

It’s official! Welcome to the #arenaUSA family, @heldilox 🏊🏼‍♂️

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Congrats, Ryan! Click here to read up on the partnership.

11 (Bonus!).

We know it’s *Swimming’s* TopTenTweets but…

10.

Sincerely hope they packed a hair dryer just for this tweet.

9.

We love a tweet that runs multiple memes deep.

8.

A good thing to realize at your final NCAAs.

7.

Focusing on the important things.

6.

Andrew Wilson is six feet tall, for reference.

5.

We can really see this catching on.

4.

Many levels of SwimSwam comment culture at work here.

3.

Alllll the feels :’)

2.

Sums it up.

1.

From Durden’s pure excitement to the four guys immediately jumping to pick him up (and of course Carr’s very fast swim), we love every single part of this. Our Instagram post of the same video is our most-liked in at least the last year.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets.  Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena.  In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

5
Swammer

As a commenter the one by Not Dean Farris is just amazing.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Woke Stasi

Which is your favorite NCAA post-race victory interview comment?
A) Lilly King in 2017: “I won because I work harder than everyone else.”
B) Felix Auboeck in 2019: “I would’ve sold my b___s for a victory in that event.”
To be sure, both are quite memorable!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Torrey Hart

Lilly is always good, but Felix’s is truly unmatched. He gets my vote.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Hint of Lime

Is there a video of Felix’s interview anywhere? I saw his post-1650 interview but didn’t hear the quote in that one.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago
JoshJ

Like this if you could careless…..

Vote Up0-7Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

