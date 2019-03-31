How Important Was Winning the 400 Free Relay For Texas? (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

It wasn’t the best of meets overall for Texas, which saw its four-year team title run snapped by Cal. But the Longhorns finished with easily their best session, capped by back-to-back wins.

They made a bold relay call, swapping out freshman Drew Kibler (who has generally been good on relays this week) for John Shebat, not as well-known as a sprint freestyler, but who has been on fire in his final meet as a collegiate Longhorn. It paid off, as Shebat split a crushing 41.6, handing off to two fellow seniors who broke 41: Tate Jackson was a bruising 40.9 and Townley Haas 40.7. That capped off a 2:45.12 relay win for the Longhorns, joining a 41.7 leadoff from freshman Daniel Krueger.