How Important Was Winning the 400 Free Relay For Texas? (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

It wasn’t the best of meets overall for Texas, which saw its four-year team title run snapped by Cal. But the Longhorns finished with easily their best session, capped by back-to-back wins.

They made a bold relay call, swapping out freshman Drew Kibler (who has generally been good on relays this week) for John Shebatnot as well-known as a sprint freestyler, but who has been on fire in his final meet as a collegiate Longhorn. It paid off, as Shebat split a crushing 41.6, handing off to two fellow seniors who broke 41: Tate Jackson was a bruising 40.9 and Townley Haas 40.7. That capped off a 2:45.12 relay win for the Longhorns, joining a 41.7 leadoff from freshman Daniel Krueger.

