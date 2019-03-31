Kate Douglass Rips 21.67 50 Free in Ithaca, Moves to #3 in 17-18 Ranks

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

March 28-31, 2019

Ithaca, NY

SCY

Stealing the show again last night in Ithaca was CPAC’s Kate Douglass, who swam her way to a new best time in the 50 free with a 21.67. She was 21.73 in prelims, a significant drop from her best coming in of 21.89, and her time in finals moves her to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only Olympians Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil.

For some recent context for Douglass’s swim, she would’ve placed 8th at the NCAA Women’s Championships.

U.S. 17-18 ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS – 50 FREE

Simone Manuel – 21.32 (2015) Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (2014) Kate Douglass – 21.67 (2019) Grace Ariola – 21.73 (2018) Maddie Murphy – 21.76 (2017)

Douglass’s teammates Maxine Parker (22.20) and Bridget Semenuk (22.57) were 2nd and 3rd in that race. Parker, 16, moves from 31st to T-11th in the 15-16 all-time rankings with that swim.

In the women’s 200 breast, Sophia Zhang of AGUA was the top performer, clocking a 2:12.88 to get ahead of Victor Swim Club’s Angelina Harris (2:15.61). In the men’s race, things came down to the wire. CPAC’s Connor Morikawa dropped over four seconds from prelims to clinch the win in 2:00.03, getting ahead of Arsenio Bustos (2:00.51) of Woodbridge Aquatic Club and Andy Lee (2:00.80) of Laguardia.

West Chicago Sharks’ Nicholas Vance had a huge swim in the men’s 400 IM, posting a new best of 3:48.67. He was 3:49.92 in prelims, which was his first time under 3:50, and he took that down even more with his swim last night, winning by over eight seconds.

Following up his 100 fly victory from Friday night was 15-year-old Tyler Sicignano of CPAC. He crushed this swim, dropping almost three seconds from prelims to hit a 1:46.70, the only swimmer under 1:50.