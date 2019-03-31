Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Rips 21.67 50 Free in Ithaca, Moves to #3 in 17-18 Ranks

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

Stealing the show again last night in Ithaca was CPAC’s Kate Douglass, who swam her way to a new best time in the 50 free with a 21.67. She was 21.73 in prelims, a significant drop from her best coming in of 21.89, and her time in finals moves her to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only Olympians Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil.

For some recent context for Douglass’s swim, she would’ve placed 8th at the NCAA Women’s Championships.

U.S. 17-18 ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS – 50 FREE

  1. Simone Manuel – 21.32 (2015)
  2. Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (2014)
  3. Kate Douglass – 21.67 (2019)
  4. Grace Ariola – 21.73 (2018)
  5. Maddie Murphy – 21.76 (2017)

Douglass’s teammates Maxine Parker (22.20) and Bridget Semenuk (22.57) were 2nd and 3rd in that race. Parker, 16, moves from 31st to T-11th in the 15-16 all-time rankings with that swim.

In the women’s 200 breast, Sophia Zhang of AGUA was the top performer, clocking a 2:12.88 to get ahead of Victor Swim Club’s Angelina Harris (2:15.61). In the men’s race, things came down to the wire. CPAC’s Connor Morikawa dropped over four seconds from prelims to clinch the win in 2:00.03, getting ahead of Arsenio Bustos (2:00.51) of Woodbridge Aquatic Club and Andy Lee (2:00.80) of Laguardia.

West Chicago Sharks’ Nicholas Vance had a huge swim in the men’s 400 IM, posting a new best of 3:48.67. He was 3:49.92 in prelims, which was his first time under 3:50, and he took that down even more with his swim last night, winning by over eight seconds.

Following up his 100 fly victory from Friday night was 15-year-old Tyler Sicignano of CPAC. He crushed this swim, dropping almost three seconds from prelims to hit a 1:46.70, the only swimmer under 1:50.

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimgeek

DeSorbo is smiling

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
HOK1E

Has she committed to a school? She’d be a good one to get obviously!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
The Real Sam

She’s committed to Virginia

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 seconds ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!