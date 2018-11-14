Swimming South Africa Announces Just A 2-Stop Grand Prix For 2019

Swimming South Africa has announced a two-event Grand Prix line-up for 2019, which marks a return to the series since 2017. The first competition will take place January 5th & 6th at the Nelspruit Swimming Pool in Mpumalanga, while the second stop will take place at Stellenbosch University Swimming Pool in Stellenbosch on February 22nd-24th.

Per the announcement, the Nelspruit stop will hold timed finals beginning at 2pm local on day 1 and 8:30am day 2, while the Stellenbosch competition will hold traditional prelims and finals each day.

Next year’s Grand Prix series contains just half the number of stops as the 2017 version, with that year’s competitions including the aforementioned Nelspruit and Stellenbosch, but also competitions in Johannesburg and Durban.

Swimming South Africa also released its general ‘National and Regional Swimming Rules’ for 2019, a document which includes qualifying notes and procedures for the following competitions next year: