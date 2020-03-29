Swimming From Home Talk Show: Elliot Ptasnik, University of Hawaii Head Coach

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Elliot Ptasnik, the head coach at the University of Hawaii, gave us an update from Honolulu about the effects the Covid-19 outbreak has had on the rainbow warriors. Elliot put a HEAVY emphasis on taking this time to build relationships and communicate with your social circles. Ptasnik spoke on finding the positives in our situation, putting positivity out there, and making sure we are staying connected and having communication while we can.