Swimming From Home Talk Show: Andy Kershaw, Head Coach & 2x Olympic Manager

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Andy Kershaw is currently the head coach for the University of Miami women’s swim team. Kershaw explained that the coronavirus pandemic has motivated him to keep coaching even more, and he’s been working non-stop to do what he can to keep his team engaged from home. Kershaw has also been a member of the US Olympic team for the last 2 Games (2012, 2016) as a team manager, snd shares his experience being a part of Team USA.